PREP BASEBALL (Updated): Sequim rally against River Ridge falls short

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SEQUIM — The Sequim boys baseball team mounted a furious seventh-inning comeback against River Ridge, but the Hawks were able to get a pair of strikeouts with the bases loaded to end the game with a 7-4 win.

It was Sequim’s only game of the week as the Wolves have been off for spring break.

Sequim went into that final inning down 7-1 and had just five hits all game, but rallied with five hits in the bottom of the seventh. Zeke Schmadeke started it off with a lead-off double.Connor Oase followed with a single and Lincoln Bear hit an RBI double.

Oase eventually came in to score on a sac fly by Devyn Dearinger to make it 7-3, while Bear came in to score on a Logan Doyle single.

William Kuperas singled and Ben Reynolds walked to load the bases with one out to put the tying run on base, but River Ridge was finally able to end the bleeding with two strikeouts.

Schmadeke finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Bear was 3-for-4 and Doyle 2-for-3.

Sequim pitchers struck out 10 and allowed just seven hits. But the Wolves were hurt by four errors.

Schmadeke pitched three innings and allowed two hits and an earned run. He struck out four. Bear pitched one inning and struck out the side, while Dearinger pitched three innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs. He struck out three.

Sequim (3-1, 3-2) next hosts rival Port Angeles (0-3, 3-3) at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in a return to Olympic League action.

River Ridge 7, Sequim 4

RR 2 3 1 0 0 1 0 — 7 7 3

Seq. 1 0 0 0 0 3 — 4 10 4

Pitching

Sequim — Schmadeke 3 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 K; Bear IP, 3 K; Dearinger 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K.

Hitting

Sequim — Schmadeke 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Bear 3-4, 2B, R, RBI; Doyle 2-3, RBI.

Coupeville 4, East Jefferson 3, 8 innings

COUPEVILLE — The East Jefferson baseball lost a heartbreaker on the road Saturday, allowing Coupeville to come back from behind twice in a 4-3 extra-inning loss.

East Jefferson went into the ninth inning up 2-0 but Coupeville scored two runs to send the game to extra innings.

The Rivals took the lead in the top of the eighth when Rylan Dunn walked and Mason Heinzinger doubled to bring him hold. Again, Coupeville came back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull the game out.

Trig Fountain was 2-for-4 with a triple and two stolen bases. Dunn scored two runs and stole two bases.

Dane Moore, Luca Blake and Bracen Anglin combined to pitch six innings of shutout ball. Moore pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Anglin struck out three in two innings of work and Blake pitched one inning, striking out two.

East Jefferson (0-5, 3-6) will next play Cascade Christian in a Nisqually League contest at 4 p.m. Wednesday at home in Chimacum.

Coupeville 4, East Jefferson 3, 8 innings

EJ 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 7 2

CV 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 — 4 4 0

Pitching

EJ — Moore 3 IP, 2 H, 5 K; Blake IP, 2 K; Anglin 2 IP, 3 K; Dunn IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 K.

Hitting

EJ — Dunn 1-3, 2 R, 2 SB, BB; Fountain 2-4 3B, 2 SB; Heinzinger 1-4, 2B, RBI; Moore 1-4, R.

Girls Softball Fife 8, Sequim 0

FIFE — The Sequim softball team managed just four hits in an 8-0 loss to Fife on Saturday.

Ava Ritter had a double, while Mattie Messenger and Seren McClurken had hits. Rylie Whitehead had a hit and two steals.

McKenna Cox pitched well in the defeat. She went 4⅔ innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

Sequim (2-1, 3-2) next plays at rival Port Angeles (3-0, 5-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Fife 8, Sequim 0

Seq. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0

Fife 2 0 0 2 0 4 x — 8 10 0

Pitching

Sequim — Cox 4.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, K; Anderson 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, K; Whitehead IP.

Hitting

Sequim — Ritter 1-4, 2B; Messenger 1-3; Whitehead 1-3, 2 SB; McClurken 1-2.