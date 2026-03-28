Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Master Gardeners Jeanette Stehr-Green and Audreen Williams discuss upcoming community garden clinics, houseplant propagation and the MG Plant Sale.

Tuesday – Kaylee Kuehn, a new candidate running for 24th District State Representative.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon, her guest is Emmy-nominated actor for “The White Lotus,” Steve Zahn and daughter Audrey Zahn, stars of the upcoming movie “She Dances.”

Wednesday – Mariners baseball, sponsored by Leitz Farm Supply and Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Jonathan Pasternack, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra, discusses their upcoming Gala Fundraiser.

Second segment – Judy Tordini and Brian Pruiett discuss the Carlsborg VFW’s Veteran’s Circle Flags of Honor and an upcoming dedication ceremony.

Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.