PREPS: Sequim baseball rallies, sweeps North Mason

BELFAIR — Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the sixth broke a 4-4 tie and Lincoln Bear shut down North Mason the rest of the way as the Wolves triumphed 6-4 to earn a two-game sweep of the Bulldogs this week.

Sequim also won 8-7 on Tuesday.

Bear was nearly perfect in 2 2/3 innings on the hill, yielding just a hit batter while racking up four strikeouts.

Connor Oase had an RBI single, and Devyn Dearinger added an RBI on a fielder’s choice for Sequim (3-0).

Sequim 6, North Mason 4

Sequim 0 1 3 0 0 2 0 — 6 6 0

NM 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 4 8 1

Hitting

Sequim — Schmadeke 1-3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Bear 1-3, BB, R; Dearinger 1-4, RBI; Oase 1-2, SB, 2 R, RBI; Johnson 1-3, RBI; Doyle 0-2, HBP, R.

North Mason — Prideaux 1-2, 2BB, R; R. Shumaker 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Atencio 2-3, HBP.

Pitching

Sequim — Dearinger 4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Miller 0.1 IP, H, ER; Bear 2.2 IP, 4 K.

North Mason — Jones 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Atencio 2 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 K.

Bainbridge 11, Port Angeles 6

BAINBRIDGE — A seven-run second inning helped along by two Roughrider errors and a hit batter sunk Port Angeles in an Olympic League road loss on Thursday.

Brayden Martin had an RBI on a fielder’s choice that turned into two runs with a Spartans error to put Port Angeles up 2-0 early.

Zach DeBray, Owen Leitz and Easton Fisher all had RBI singles, and Kody Williams brought home another run after a Bainbridge error in the top of the fifth to trim the score to 7-6.

The Spartans answered back quickly off Ethan Swenson with a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings, while the Riders couldn’t put a baserunner aboard in the final two frames.

Port Angeles (0-3, 1-3) visits Foss today.

Bainbridge 11, Port Angeles 6

PA 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 — 6 4 4

Bain 0 7 0 0 2 2 X — 11 14 3

LP: Seibel

Hitting

PA — Waddell 1-4, R; DeBray 1-4, R, RBI; Leitz 1-1, 2 BB, RBI; Fisher 1-3, RBI; Martin 0-2, HBP, R; DeLeon 0-2, HBP, R..

Bain — Curfman 3-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI; D’Amico 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Koch 2-4, R, 2 RBI.

Pitching

PA — Seibel 1.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, K; Pavlak 1.1 IP, H, K; Swenson 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, BB, K.

Bain — Thompson 3.2 IP, 2 R, ER, 4 BB, 8 K; French 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, ER, 3 K; Tracy 2 IP, 2 K.

Golf Sequim wins two

BREMERTON — Raimey Brewer earned match medalist honors after shooting a nine-hole round of 45 to pace the Wolves girls golfers to a 203-220 win at Gold Mountain Golf Course on Thursday.

Kendra Dodson was second for Sequim, two shots back of Brewer with a 47.

Gabriella Hood added a 50 for the Wolves, and teammates Rachel McDougall and Brooke Piersoll tied with rounds of 61.

Sequim hosts Port Angeles at The Cedars at Dungeness on April 9.

Boys match

Adrian Aragon led all golfers with a low round of 5-over-par 41 to earn match medalist honors for the Wolves at Gold Mountain Golf Course.

Trent Allen was two strokes back of Aragon with a 43, while Talon Stover posted a round of 47 and Collin Sanders added a 49 to round out Sequim’s scores.

Port Angeles wins pair

KINGSTON — Layla Parker shot a round of 58 to lead the Riders to a win at White Horse Golf Course on Thursday.

“The girls battled against a really challenging golf course,” coach Casey Dietz said.

Mya Callis was second for Port Angeles with a 64, Izzy Spencer fired a 66 and Amy Biondolillo added a 67 to round out the team scores.

Lainey Rudd and Raynee Ciarlo finished just outside the scoring with rounds of 69 and 70, respectively.

Rider boys

KINGSTON — Sky Gelder and Cale Wentz tied for match medalist honors with rounds of 2-over-par 38 to pace Port Angeles at White Horse Golf Course on Thursday.

Noah Myers carded a 40 and Max Gagnon added a 44 to account for the Riders’ full score. Kolby Charles (46) and Tristen Grantham (50) also played for Port Angeles.