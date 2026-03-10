Electronic recycling scheduled Saturday in Chimacum

CHIMACUM — Kiwanis of Port Townsend and Friendly Earth International will collect electronics for recycling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The fundraiser will be in the parking lot at Chimacum Schools, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The following items will be accepted for recycling: computers, laptops, servers, printers, LCD monitors, LCD TVs, printer ink and toner, networking items, server racks, hard drives, circuit boards, wire, UPS battery backups, computer accessories, cable boxes, video game consoles, home electronics, MP3 players, cell phones, iPads and other tablets, video games, stereo equipment and miscellaneous electronics.

Organizers cannot accept wood, glass, light bulbs, batteries, refrigerators, coolers, freezers, air conditioners, paint, chemicals, books, clothing, magnetic media, optical media or Styrofoam.

Proceeds will support Kiwanis programs.

For more information, call Conrad Oien at 360-643-3501 or email wineman33343@gmail.com.