Soundcheck music festival highlights Peninsula events

The Soundcheck music festival, film screenings and the Flying Karamazov Brothers highlight entertainment options this weekend on the Peninsula.

• The Port Townsend Creative District will host Soundcheck Art and Music Festival from Friday through Sunday at a variety of venues in the city.

The free all-ages festival has been organized in partnership with local artists and organizations.

The festival, which is focused on connecting the community through the arts, highlights youth artists and emphasizes hands-on engagement by offering participants a chance to make something together.

The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday in the Erickson Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds with the presentation of the Port Townsend Art Commission’s Art Awards, followed by a community pasta feed and DJ dance party.

Saturday’s events will be centered in the downtown area with performances in the city council chambers, an artist salon and café and hands-on making in the Creation Station.

Saturday night will see a lineup of local bands at the American Legion Hall.

On Sunday, the festival will move to Fort Worden for a pancake breakfast and walking tour to launch the Port Townsend Public Library’s 2026 Community Read, along with drop-in artist-hosted workshops including dance, tech, film, poetry and zine making.

The full schedule is posted at www.ptcreative district.org/soundcheck.

• Zoe Omega and Sarah Tucker Zone will host a screening of “The Cocoanuts” at 7 tonight.

The screening is part of the Fourth Friday Films series at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by a $10 to $15 donation to support the Port Angeles Food Bank.

The 1929 Marx Brothers musical comedy is set during the Florida land boom of the 1920s.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-film show by Improv Without a Net Troupe.

For more information, email info@studiobob.art or visit www.studiobob.art.

• The Year of Alice will kick off with the Mad Hatter’s Mardi Gras Masquerade Party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission to the party, which is appropriate for all ages, will be by donation.

The Year of Alice will explore the book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. The event will include a book club, themed events, movies, dances and a weekend-long in-depth exploration of the book.

Revelers are encouraged to dress up for the kickoff party. Prizes will be awarded for Most Elaborate Mask, Best Themed Costume and Funniest Costume.

There also will be a scavenger hunt, food and drink specials and cupcakes to help find the King of the Ball.

Live music will be performed by Aaron Goorton’s One Man Jam Band.

For more information, visit www.studiobob.art.

• The Mythsinger Legacy Project will host the premiere of “Love Dogs: An evening with Judith-Kate Friedman and Daniel ‘3-D’ Deardorff” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The concert film will be shown at the Balcony Theater, 211 Taylor St., Suite 401A, Port Townsend.

Tickets are available on a pay-as-you-can basis with donations benefiting the Mythsinger Legacy Project’s future programs.

The 70-minute film, which documents a 2019 concert by Friedman and Deardorff at the Key City Public Theatre, includes the artists swapping original love songs, many written for each other, along with the poetry of Rumi and Robert Bly.

Friedman will share some new songs and lead a conversation about Deardorff’s life and legacy after the film.

For more information, visit www.mythsingerlegacy.org.

• The Flying Karamazov Brothers will present “Artifishal Idiots” with shows at 7 p.m. tonight through Sunday and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Joseph Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 25 Eisenhower Ave, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $40 per person, $20 for youth at matinee performances, at www.theproduction alliance.org/fkb.

“Artifishal Idiots” explores the concept of humanity in the age of artificial intelligence, focusing on the question: “What can machines never replace?”

The show stars Paul D. Magid, the last member of the original troupe, as Dmitri Karamazov; Tomoki Sage as Tomoski Karamazov; and Chen Polina as Chenovski Karamazov.

Sage and Polina will join the Brothers from the Port Townsend-based acrobaticalist ninja theatre troupe NANDA.

Audiences can expect juggling, acrobatics and music with AI-generated visual projections on three screens.

• The Whump Duo will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• The Connor Forsyth Trio will perform at noon Sunday for Free Jazz Sunday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

• Films@Field Hall will host a sing-along screening of “Hairspray” at 4 p.m. today at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is pay-what-makes-you-happy. Attendees should RSVP at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The 2007 musical comedy costars John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Walken.

• The North Olympic Library will host a free reception for “Stitched Symbols: Contemporary Quilts” from 6:30 to 8 tonight at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

“Stitched Symbols,” a fiber arts exhibit, explores the storytelling power of quilts and how quilt artists use patterns, shapes and colors to share their ideas.

Each quilt in the exhibit includes symbols that convey personal or cultural meaning.

The exhibit includes quilts by Evette Allerdings, Rita Browning, Celeste Dybeck, Kathy Greer and Marla Varner.

Attendees will be able to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments and listen to a live set by Northstar Music.

“Stitched Symbol” will be on display during regular library hours until April 25.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will sketch at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The group will meet in the lobby of the hotel, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

The site offers both inside and outside sketching opportunities.

The group will reconvene in the lobby at noon to share their work and take a photo.

The event is open to all skill levels.

For more information, visit www.urbansketchers porttownsend.wordpress.com.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a free family-friendly concert by Johnny Bregar at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Bregar performs original songs as well as arrangements of familiar children’s songs.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email youth@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Janet Piccola will demonstrate how to throw pottery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim.

The public is invited to attend the free demonstration.

• Forest Shomer will present “The Camas Prairie: An Historical and Cultural Perspective” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

The free presentation is part of the grange’s Food for Thought series.

Shomer will discuss the work being done to preserve the Camas Prairie within the Port Townsend Golf Course.

For more information, visit the grange’s website, www.quimpergrange.org.