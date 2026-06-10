Sequim Record Show leaves good vibrations

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Vendor Paul Troka of Sequim browses through the collections of other sellers.

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Kailee Thomas shows her delight at the selection of albums at the Sequim Record Show, which she attended with her mom, Sharon Thomas. Both live in Puyallup.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Every year since it began, the Sequim Record Show, organized by Gary Butler, has offered vendors a venue for selling vinyl albums, CDs, cassettes and music memorabilia.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ From left, George Mathews of Sequim, John Murphy of Victoria and Lisa Roberts of Sequim browse through records at the fourth annual Sequim Record Show, held Saturday, June 6 at the Guy Cole Event Center at Carrie Blake Community Park. Mathews said he has attended the record show every year.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Tom Furtwangler of Seattle visited the Sequim Record Show while on a Dungeness camping trip. “Two great things in one weekend — camping and records!” he said.

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Sequim Record Show patron Lisa Roberts of Sequim said she bought a record player in September and has a collection of 175 records.

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Ryan Smith of Chicago, Illinois browses through albums during his first visit to the Sequim Record Show. He said he liked the variety, and noted that collections included pre-owned items as well as new, with some still wrapped.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Miranda Knight-Miles, left, and Andy Jauhola, both of Port Townsend, were among those who perused records at Saturday’s fourth annual Sequim Record Show.

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The fourth annual Sequim Record Show on June 6 might have been the best one yet, according to organizer Gary Butler.

“Every vendor was gushing with graciousness with how well it went,” he said.

“Everything went smoothly and it was busy all day.”

Some vendors already paid for tables at Sequim’s June 2027 show, Butler said.

The Sequim Record Show sees vendors bring in vinyl albums, CDs, cassettes, and this year much more music memorabilia to sell inside the Guy Cole Event Center within Carrie Blake Community Park.

This year had 25 vendors with 35-plus tables, including new vendor Audrey Armstrong from Port Angeles who seeks to sell her husband Tony’s extensive vinyl collection to help pay for his medical care and clear room in their garage for her daughter’s business.

Butler said Armstrong did awesome and her setup was professional.

Prior to the show, Armstrong connected with Butler via email and he helped her pick out some potentially popular items for the record show. She plans to list the collection online at Discogs.

Butler said he’s let her know about other record shows on the peninsula as well.

Find the Sequim Record Show on social media @sequim_record_show.