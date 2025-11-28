Runners take off at the Port Angeles waterfront in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The men’s 10K winner Michael Higuera (No. 372, in dark blue), is at the front of the pack. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

THANKSGIVING RUN: 340 come out to compete in annual Turkey Trot

PORT ANGELES — A total of 340 runners worked up an appetite for Thanksgiving dinner by coming out to the Port Angeles waterfront for the annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K.

The event, put on by the Port Angeles Marathon Association, raises money and food donations for the Port Angeles Food Bank. Many runners donned turkey costumes and other festive outfits for the fun run.

The winner of the 5K was Port Angeles’ Langdon Larson in a time of 18 minutes, 50.44 seconds. Justin Garrett of Port Angeles was second in 19:05.74 and Thomas Christian of Seattle was third in 19:40.14.

Winning the women’s race and fourth overall was Lauren Larson of Port Angeles in a time of 19:59.65. In fact, four of the top 12 finishers were Larsons as Leyton Larson was eighth (21:45.69) and Leia Larson 12th (23:05.21).

Holly McIlvane of Port Townsend was the second female finisher in 20:09.59 and Erin Frederickson was third in 22:21.84.

The race was popular with Port Angeles girls soccer players as Roughriders Becca Manson, Sophia Ritchie and Bella Money finished 22nd, 23rd and 25th, respectively.

In the 10K, the victor was a veteran Port Angeles runner who is always in the top three or four of every local race he enters, Michael Higuera, 54, who came in first with a time of 39:14.33. Toddy Clayton, 62, of Port Angeles was second in 39:55.71, while Azel Swanson, 14, was third in 40:31.87.

The top female 10K runner was 14-year-old Sophia Faires of Tacoma, in a time of 45:10.27. The second-place female was D. Salter of Port Angeles in a time 45:54.08 and third Kary Schaefer of Underwood was third in 50:45.09.

A total of 282 runners competed in the 5K and 58 more in the 10K.

The Port Angeles Marathon Association will next be putting on the wildly popular Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run in Blyn at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. This is the most popular 5K/10K in the Run the Peninsula series because of the festive atmosphere and lights at the 7 Cedars Casino start/finish line.

Registration remains open at https://tinyurl.com/GlowRunRegister2025. The cost to register is $40. This is the final race of the year in the Run the Peninsula Series, which also includes the Elwha Bridge Run, the Sequim Railroad Bridge Run, the North Olympic Discovery Marathon and the Spruce Railroad Run.

