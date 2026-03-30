ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Reid Randall, Sequim track and Alan Morales, East Jefferson soccer

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Our athletes of the week this week hail from East Jefferson and Sequim.

Sequim’s Reid Randall had a spectacular week in track and field. He won the 200-meter run at a meet in Kingston on Thursday with a personal-best time of 23.35 seconds, then did even better Saturday.

Running the 800 in the Issaquah Icebreaker, which featured 35 schools, Randall won with an outstanding time of 1:56.64. That not only shattered his previous personal best by three seconds, it is the No. 1 800 time posted at the 2A level statewide so far this spring.

Reid then helped the Sequim 4×400 team finish third at the Issaquah Icebreaker, along with teammates Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Adrian Osborne.

East Jefferson soccer player Alan Morales also had an amazing week. He scored four goals Thursday in a 6-1 victory over Charles Wright, then followed that up with another four-goal game in a 4-2 win over Kingston on Saturday. That’s eight goals in 48 hours, nearly half the 18 goals Morales scored all of last year.

Athletes of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.