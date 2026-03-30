OUTDOORS: WDFW approves coastal razor clam digs beginning today

OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers confirmed last week, razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches from today through April 7.

“We had some nice conditions and successful digging during the first weekend of morning harvest during the last tide series,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Hopefully, the swell and weather don’t have any tricks up their sleeves and will allow similar success for the upcoming April Fools’ Day digs. Don’t forget to buy a new 2026-2027 license before you head out to the beach starting on April 1, which is the start of a new license year.”

Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are not open every day during each series of digs, so people need to check which beach is open before heading out.

The following digs are open during morning (midnight to noon only) low tides:

• Wednesday, 6:45 a.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks.

• Thursday, 7:22 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks.

• Friday, 7:57 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis.

• Saturday, 8:32 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis.

• Sunday, 9:08 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks.

• Monday, 9:46 a.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks.

• April 7, 10:30 a.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis.

Most successful digging takes place between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. Kalaloch Beach off the northern Olympic Peninsula coast will not open due to continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams.

There are also tentative dates scheduled from April 17-April 23 and April 30-May 6, midnight to noon only, except extended until 2 p.m. on April 22 and April 23. Final approval from the Washington Department of Health usually occurs about a week or less before the start of each digging series.

On all open beaches — Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks — the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

Washingtonians will need a valid 2026-2027 recreational fishing license beginning Wednesday. The 2025–2026 licenses expire on March 31. WDFW offers two mobile apps. MyWDFW serves both hunters and anglers, offering electronic tagging, harvest reporting, and access to licenses and permits. Fish Washington® is tailored for anglers, providing fishing regulations, digital catch cards and license management. All clam diggers age 16 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses may be purchased online or from license dealers across the state.