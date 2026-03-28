PREP TRACK ROUNDUP: EJ’s Errichetti, Sequim’s Randall shine in weekend meets

ISSAQUAH — Sequim’s Reid Randall and East Jefferson’s Nico Errichetti stood out for their performances this weekend in track meets around the Puget Sound.

In Saturday’s Issaquah Icebreaker, Randall won the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 56.64 seconds. That is the No. 1 800 time posted at the 2A level so far this spring in the entire state of Washington.

Randall also helped the Sequim 4×400 team come in third with a time of 3:32.27. The other members of the team were Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Adrian Osborne.

Another good showing by Sequim at the meet was by Silas Hagar in the 100-meter run. He finished fifth with a personal-best time of 12:20.

A total of 29 schools competed with the Sequim boys finishing 16th in points.

East Jefferson at Bedlington Twilight

LYNDEN —The East Jefferson boys and girls competed at the Bedlington Twilight Meet in Bellingham on Friday evening with several outstanding performances, led by Errichetti. A total of 12 schools competed in this meet.

Errichetti won the 3,200-meter run in a personal-best time of 10:06.08. His teammate Noah Isenberg was second in the same race with a time of 10:11.67.

Joshua Yearian was fourth in the 1,600 in a time of 4:31.02, while Dillon Page Castillo was fourth in the 400 in 55.52, a personal-best time.

The East Jefferson 4×400 team of Castillo, Zeke Banks, Louis Sanborn and Yearian was fourth in a time of 3:46.38.

In the 200 meters, Manaseh Lanpher Ramirez was fifth in a time of 24.35, while Deken Lorenzen was sixth in 24.58.

The girls likewise had some solid finishes, led by Arden Moore, who finished second in the 300 hurdles in a time of 48.59.

Leah Ferland was third in the 3,200 in 12:13.62, a personal best, while teammate Michael Gregg is sixth in 12:49.10.

Aalyah Johnson was third in the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 31 feet, 5 inches. In the 100 hurdles, Kaydence Plotner was fourth in a time of 17.77.

Port Angeles at South Sound Invite

PUYALLUP —Port Angeles sophomores and freshmen competed this weekend in the South Sound Freshman/Sophomore Invitational, with several Roughriders athletes placing.

Leading the way was Mya Hill in the girls freshmen 200 and 400. She finished second in the 200 with a time of 29.56 and second in the 400 in 1:06.94.

“Hill’s performance established her as one of the premier young quarter-milers in attendance and highlighted her potential as a rising star for the Riders,” said track coach Kyler McCaslin.

Alice Shields was third in the 300 freshman hurdles in a time of 57.35 and fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 30-7½.

Isabella Huff was fifth in the sophomore shot put with a distance of 23-8.

The top finish for the boys was a fourth place by Chayce Wilson in the freshman 200 with a time of 24.47. Wilson also had a fifth in the 100 in 11.86 and seventh in the 400 in 57.62.

“Wilson’s performance stood out not just for the results, but for how he competed—fearlessly taking on larger-school athletes and consistently rising to the occasion,” McCaslin said.

“Chayce has two older twin brothers, Logan, and Liam, who are the top two sprinters on our team. The tutelage of the two of them along with … 4×100 teammate Hunter Eller, have guided this young freshman into the spotlight,” he said.

Gabryle Caldwell was sixth in the freshman 110 hurdles (19.78), sixth in the 300 (49.04) and eighth in the high jump (5-2).

Landon Eastmon was sixth in the freshman javelin (94-11) and Tayden Square was sixth in the sophomore triple jump (36-5½). Jacob Oberly was seventh in the sophomore high jump (5-4).

A total of 26 schools competed in the South Sound Invitational.