PREP SOCCER: East Jefferson wins behind four Morales goals

East Jefferson’s Alan Morales, 17, edges his way to the ball and keeps it away from Kingston’s Liam Walter during a game played at Port Townsend’s Memorial Field on Saturday. Morales scored four goals in a 4-2 East Jefferson win. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT TOWNSEND — Both the East Jefferson boys soccer team and its leading scorer Alan Morales have been on fire this week.

The Rivals scored 10 goals in two victories this week, with Morales tallying eight of those goals.

Morales had a super hat-trick of four goals Thursday against Charles Wright in a 6-1 win and scored another four goals in a 4-2 win over 2A Kingston on Saturday.

Coach Logan Stegner credits the team’s effort and intensity for its solid start to the season.

“They kept playing fast and never took their feet off the pedal,” Stegner said.

Morales had 18 goals last season. He got nearly half that in two games this week.

“He’s off to an incredible start. He has to be on pace to break records,” Stegner said.

Mateo Arceo had the other goal Saturday, while Chase Gardner and Jackson Madison scored in Thursday’s win. Emilio Lopez was in goal for both wins.

East Jefferson (0-1, 5-2) is at Klahowya (0-4-2) on Tuesday for a Nisqually League match.

Sequim 3, Olympic 1

SEQUIM — The Sequim boys soccer squad got an important boost with a 3-1 league win over Olympic going into the week-long spring break.

The Wolves got goals from seniors Nico Musso and Finn Baarten and freshman Finn Curran.

“Bjorn Henrickson was [also] outstanding, but collectively, we played really well and used the majority of players with good game time,” said coach Ian McCallum.

“We were a little more direct in our play and the coaching staff did a good job working the bench. The guys off the bench performed well and brought a lot of energy into the game,” McCallum said. He said Ayden Peters, Aaiden Galvin and Wes Schroeder all got solid minutes.

Sequim (2-3, 2-3) is off for 11 days for spring break with the next game a big one, at rival Port Angeles (3-1, 4-1) on April 7.

“I think we’re all wishing we could continue to play this week. We’re in a good place,” McCallum said.