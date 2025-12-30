PREP ROUNDUP: Port Angeles girls hoops split pair in Meridian

MERIDIAN — The Port Angeles girls basketball team bounced back from a tough Monday loss to beat Curtis 50-36, overcoming a one-point second quarter.

The Roughriders had an odd game in that they scored 19 points in the first quarter and one in the second, then bounced back to score 30 in the second half. The Riders outscored Curtis 30-15 in that second half.

Coach Michael Poindexter called it a “foul fest.” The Riders shot 27 free throws, making 12, while Curtis shot 9-for-23 from the free-throw line.

“We missed a ton of shots, but we had a lot of offensive rebounds,” Poindexter said. He said the Riders had seven or eight shots in one possession.

Poindexter also said Port Angeles’ full court man-to-man defense is improving and made the difference in the second half.

Lindsay Smith scored 16, while Teanna Clark had 12. Mikkhia Stevens hit a pair of 3-pointers early and finished with nine.

Port Angeles (2-0, 3-4) plays the winner of Meridian/Burlington-Edison at noon today in Meridian. The Riders also host an Australian travel team at 4 p.m. Friday, with the boys also hosting an Australian squad at 6 p.m. Friday.

Port Angeles 50, Curtis 36

Curtis 14 7 7 8 — 36

PA 19 1 16 14 — 50

Port Angeles (50) — Smith 16, Clark 12, Stevens 9, Manson 7, Doherty 3, Politika 2, Moses 1.

Ridgefield 40, Port Angeles 37

Poindexter said the Riders didn’t play badly in a 40-37 loss to Ridgefield on Monday, also in Meridian, but that the shots just didn’t fall. The Riders had chances to beat Ridgefield on the road, holding the Spudders scoreless over the last five minutes of the game, but couldn’t come up with a clutch shot in the final 1:45, eventually falling 40-37.

“We closed the gap to 40-37 with 1:45 left on a Smith lay-in off a nice Clark assist,” Poindexter said. “Becca Manson had two steals, and Mikkhia Stevens had a steal and forced another Ridgefield turnover over the next minute and a half to give us chances to win; however, our final four possessions consisted of two missed field goals, two missed free throws and a turnover.

“While the loss was disappointing, both players and coaches saw dramatic improvement from last week’s loss to Onalaska [a 74-52 loss],” Poindexter said.

“Sariah Doherty played what was probably her best game of the year so far, especially defensively and on the boards,” he said. Doherty finished with six rebounds.

Morgan Politika led the team with 10 points, while Clark filled up the scorebook. She had nine points to go along with nine rebounds, six blocked shots and four steals.

Ridgefield 40, Port Angeles 37

PA 14 2 12 9 — 37

Ridge. 6 11 14 9 — 40

Port Angeles (37) — Politika 10, Clark 9, Smith 6, Stevens 4, Doherty 4, Moses 2, Bourland 2, Schmidt, Walton, Manson.

Neah Bay 71, Pe Ell 36

ADNA — The Neah Bay girls nearly doubled up Pe Ell, getting big games from Cerise Moss and Qwaapeys Greene in a 71-36 victory.

Moss hit five 3-pointers, shooting 5-for-12 from long distance, to lead the team with 18 points. Greene scored 15 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Angel Halttunen had eight points and six rebounds, while Wiinuk Martin had seven points and seven rebounds. A total of six Neah Bay girls scored at least seven points. The Red Devils hit a total of 11 3-pointers, shooting 11-for-29 from beyond the arc.

Neah Bay (7-1) also played Adna late Tuesday after press deadline.

Neah Bay 71, Pe Ell 36

NB 21 19 21 10 — 71

PE 13 5 8 10 — 36

Neah Bay (71) — Cerise Moss 18, Q. Greene 15, Halttunen 8, Caylee Moss 7, Yallup 7, W. Martin 7, D. Greene 4, McGimpsey 3, H. Martin 2.

Boys Basketball Neah Bay 76, Orcas Island 58

MOUNT VERNON — Tyler Swan had a monster game with 31 points as Neah Bay had a huge fourth quarter to beat Orcas Island 76-58 in a Mount Vernon Christian tournament.

The game was relatively close going into the fourth with Neah Bay holding on to a 50-42 lead. The Red Devils scored 26 points in the fourth to take command.

Swan hit a total of five 3-pointers. Eugene Ray had 14 points, while Mathias Greene hit three 3-pointers and scored 16.

Neah Bay (4-2) played late Tuesday after press deadline against Stillwater Christian.

Neah Bay 76, Orcas 58

NB 14 16 20 26 — 76

Orcas 14 11 17 16 — 58

Neah Bay (76) — Swan 31, M. Greene 16, E. Ray 14, A. Greene 6, Cumming 4, Jimmicum 3, F. Ray 2.

Other games

In other games played Monday and Tuesday, the Port Angeles boys lost at the Yakima SunDome to Cascade Christian, one of the top 1A teams in the state, 61-23 on Monday and lost to Toppenish 67-58 on Tuesday. Forks beat Thorp 82-18 on Monday.

Wrestling EJ, PA at King and Queen of the Castle

TACOMA —East Jefferson’s Gracee Liske won her weight class at the King and Queen of the Castle wrestling tournament held at Stadium High School on Monday.

Liske won her 125 weight class with a 4-0 record, winning all of her matches by pin. Her teammate Savvy Grimm came in second at 110 pounds, winning two out of three matches.

Lilly Reed came in fourth at 145 pounds, going 3-2 on the day, while Grace Ayer also finished fourth at 135 pounds, going 3-2. She lost the third-place match to Persephone Perry of Port Angeles.

Port Angeles had three girls at the meet who finished third. Perry had an eventful tournament, going 4-1, winning one match with a technical fall score of 20-1, another 18-10, another with a pin after 19 seconds and then a pin while leading 13-2.

Lilly Anne Lancaster also went 4-1 at 120 pounds to finish third, while Bryelle Wopperer went 2-2 at 155 pounds to come in third.

The Port Angeles boys had three competitors who placed, led by Kyler Williams and Cooper Nees. Williams came in second at 126 pounds, going 3-1 on the day and winning all three matches by pin. Nees also finished second at 175 pounds, going 3-1 with two decisions and a pin. Oliver Martinez at 190 pounds finished fourth, going 4-2 on the day.