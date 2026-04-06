POWERLIFTING: Forks third at Axe House Open in Shelton

The Forks Powerlifting Club took third at the Axe House Open in Shelton this weekend.

SHELTON — The Forks Powerlifting Club continued its strong season with an impressive showing at the Axe House Open in Shelton on Saturday, finishing third in the boys division.

The team competed against a deep field, with Shelton first and Yelm second.

“I’m really proud of how this group continues to progress each time we compete,” said coach Trevor Highfield. “They’re putting in the work, supporting each other, and representing our school the right way. We’re also incredibly thankful for the support from our community — it makes a huge difference for these athletes. We’re excited about the success of our new club and the opportunity it brings for continued growth in our numbers heading into next year.”

Darinel Garcia Lopez and Samuel Lopez Rivera each claimed first place in their respective weight classes. Additional top finishers included: Kolton Cornish, fourth; Nery Jeronimo, fourth; Kaden Ward, fifth; Kingston Steffen, sixth; Logan Ramsey, sixth.

On the girls side, Brenna Riggin earned a fifth-place finish. This marks the third competition of the season for Forks, and the team continues to show steady growth and development, Highfield said.

The state powerlifting championship meet will take place May 2 at Olympic High School. Official standings will be released later this week, and Forks is projected to have five athletes invited to compete at the state level.