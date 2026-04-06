AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Sequim, PA teams meet Tuesday in a triple-header

Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter, who runs for Corban College in Salem, Ore., took first place in the 1,500 at the Jenn Bowman Invitational in McMinnville, Ore., this weekend. (Joe Gladfelter)

PORT ANGELES — Sequim and Port Angeles high schools returned to class Monday after spring break with an exceptionally busy week of sports coming up for the two programs.

Today, there is a rare triple-header of games between the Wolves and the Roughriders. It all starts at 4:15 p.m. with the Port Angeles baseball team visiting Sequim.

At 5 p.m., Sequim softball will play Port Angeles at Dry Creek Elementary School, and finally, at 7:15 p.m., the Wolves will play the Riders in boys soccer at 7:15 p.m. at Wally Sigmar Field at Peninsula College.

The schools play each other again later in the week. Sequim plays at Port Angeles baseball at Civic Field at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to complete a home-and-home series, while Port Angeles softball travels to Sequim to play the Wolves at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Finally, Port Angeles soccer hosts Forks at 2 p.m. Saturday at Monroe Field.

Kids fishing derby

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Peninsula Fly Fishers kids fishing derby will be held Saturday at the Lincoln Park Pond.

The derby for kids ages 5-14 starts at 8 a.m. sharp and will run until 10:30 a.m.

The event is sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Fly Fishers.

Golf for softball

SEQUIM — A four-person Golf for Softball event will be held at SkyRidge Golf Course with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. April 18. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

The cost is $50 a player, which includes 18 holes of golf, range balls and a lunch. A cart costs an additional $15 per seat.

The event will raise money for equipment, tournament fees and travel expenses for the Sequim High School fastpitch team.

People can call SkyRidge at 360-683-3673 if they want to join a team. Early registration is appreciated and there is a 20-team maximum.

If people want to sponsor a hole, they can email sequimsoftballboosters@gmail.com for more information.

Sunland women

SEQUIM — Barbara H. Foster was the gross winner of the Sunland Women’s Golf Association medal play with closest to the pins event last Thursday with an 83. Sandi Gunn was second with a 96.

The net winner was Ruth Parcell with a 73, followed by Claudia Williams with a 74.

Hole No. 2 closest to the pin was Gunn at 32 feet, 4 inches. The closest to the pin on No. 15 was Foster at 4 feet, 5 inches, and Williams was closest on No. 17 at 33-6.

On March 26 in Par 4s play, Gunn was the gross winner with a 57, while Williams was second with a 63. Parcell was the net winner with a 53, and Cynthia Edel came in second with a 58.

Jana Elliott won the Niners competition with a 36.

On March 19, Parcell was the Best Nine gross winner with a 49. Patti Wells was the net winner with a 43.

Gladfelter wins

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter took first place out of 63 runners in the 1,500-meter run at the Jenn Bowman Invitational at Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore.

Gladfelter, who runs for Corban University in Salem, Ore., won with a personal-best time of 3 minutes, 53.27 seconds. He edged his Corban teammate Braydon Lee by 0.53 of a second to win. Gladfelter’s time is the 12th fastest in the nation in the 1,500 among NAIA schools.

Gladfelter finished second in the 5,000-meter run at the NAIA indoor nationals on March 7. He ran track and field and cross-country for Port Angeles High School from 2021-23, finishing fifth in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 in 2022 and finishing third in the state cross-country championship in 2022.

Peninsula Daily News