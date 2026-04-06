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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nico Errichetti, East Jefferson track and field

Published 4:30 pm Monday, April 6, 2026

By Pierre LaBossiere

Nico Errichetti, East Jefferson track and field. (Port Angeles Marathon Association)
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Nico Errichetti, East Jefferson track and field. (Port Angeles Marathon Association)

Nico Errichetti, East Jefferson track and field. (Port Angeles Marathon Association)
Swain’s General Store, Port Angeles.

East Jefferson’s Nico Errichetti is off to a fast start this track season.

First, Errichetti won the 3,200-meter run at the Port Angeles Invitational on March 21, then he won the same race again at the 12-team Bedlington Twilight meet in Lynden with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 6.08 seconds.

On Friday, Errichetti was part of two first-place relay teams at the Tenino Twilight, posting the top splits both in the 4×800 and the 4×400. Errichetti’s effort helped the Rivals boys win the team title in Tenino as East Jefferson won a total of five relay races. Joshua Yearian deserves mention for being part of three of those relay teams.

Errichetti even won the 10K at the non-preps Elwha Bridge Run held west of Port Angeles back in February.

With East Jefferson’s strengths in the relays and the distance runs, look for the Rivals to make a lot of noise all spring in track and field.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.

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