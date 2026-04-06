ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nico Errichetti, East Jefferson track and field

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East Jefferson’s Nico Errichetti is off to a fast start this track season.

First, Errichetti won the 3,200-meter run at the Port Angeles Invitational on March 21, then he won the same race again at the 12-team Bedlington Twilight meet in Lynden with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 6.08 seconds.

On Friday, Errichetti was part of two first-place relay teams at the Tenino Twilight, posting the top splits both in the 4×800 and the 4×400. Errichetti’s effort helped the Rivals boys win the team title in Tenino as East Jefferson won a total of five relay races. Joshua Yearian deserves mention for being part of three of those relay teams.

Errichetti even won the 10K at the non-preps Elwha Bridge Run held west of Port Angeles back in February.

With East Jefferson’s strengths in the relays and the distance runs, look for the Rivals to make a lot of noise all spring in track and field.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.