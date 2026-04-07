AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles track symposium set for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles High School track program is hosting a track and field symposium geared toward kids in the eighth grade and younger at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free for families and anyone who wants to attend. It will be held at the Port Angeles High School track.

The event will bring together past legends and current track and field athletes to inspire and motivate a new generation of track athletes and build a stronger future for Port Angeles Track and Field.

Featured speakers include longtime track coach and PAHS Hall of Fame member Bob Sheedy, Eric Schaftermeyer of Washington State and the No. 3 all-time 800-meter record holder in Riders history, collegiate sprinter and 400-meter specialist Zeke Hill, endurance race enthusiast Rob Decou and former PAHS hurdler Jake Baker.