PREP ROUNDUP: Port Angeles boys take care of Australian squad in exhibition

Members of the Port Angeles boys basketball team and the Surfcoast Chargers, a team based in Melbourne, Australia, get together for photos after their game Friday night in Port Angeles. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — With Hunter Flores and Brock Hope back in the mix, the Port Angeles boys basketball team relied on its size and some timely outside shooting to beat the Surfcoast Chargers, an international traveling team from Melbourne, Australia, 44-31.

The game, which was an exhibition and doesn’t count in the team standings, was a good tune-up for the Riders’ big matchup Tuesday against Olympic Peninsula rival Sequim.

The Riders took command of the game with a 21-3 second quarter, going into the halftime break with a 33-12 lead. Port Angeles stretched its lead to 39-14 at one point early in the third quarter as bench players got in a lot of time in the second half, allowing the score to tighten up at the end.

John Ruddell hit a pair of early 3-pointers and scored 12. Hunter Flores, back in the starting lineup, also hit a pair of 3-pointers and led the team with 14 points. Ashton Gedelman had seven. Brody Pierce, the team’s leading scorer, sat out to rest a sprained ankle.

“Everyone got to play at home. We executed really well. The offense shared he ball well,” said coach Kevin Ruble.

Port Angeles (2-1, 4-4) next plays at home against Sequim (2-1, 3-5). The winner of that game will be in second place in the Olympic League.

In other games Friday, Sequim lost to Eastmont 66-38 in a Wenatchee tournament. Forks beat Tenino 70-53 and University Prep beat East Jefferson 60-41. Look to www.peninsuladailynews.com and in our Monday e-edition for updates.

Port Angeles 44, Chargers 31

SC 9 3 4 15 — 31

PA 12 21 6 5 — 44

Port Angeles (44) — Flores 14, Ruddell 12, Gedelman 7, Benoit 5, Hope 4, Point 2.