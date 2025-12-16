PREP ROUNDUP: East Jefferson wrestlers win home tourney

East Jefferson’s Jackson Dupuy performs a takedown of a Forks wrestler at East Jefferson’s team duals held this weekend. (Ava Fletcher)

East Jefferson’s Jackson Dupuy performs a takedown of a Forks wrestler at East Jefferson’s team duals held this weekend. (Ava Fletcher)

PORT TOWNSEND — East Jefferson hosted its third annual boys team tournament and girls mixer this weekend.

A total of eight boys teams competed as well as more than 40 girls.

For the first time since resurrecting the Port Townsend/Chimacum tournament, the East Jefferson boys won, coming back from an opening 42-33 loss to Vashon.

After that setback, the Rivals responded with a 45-30 win over Port Angeles, a 60-6 victory over South Whidbey, then beat 2B powerhouse Forks 39-30. In the finals, the Rivals beat 4A Kennedy Catholic 42-35.

The Rivals’ Manaseh Lanphear Ramirez went 5-0 on the day and remains undefeated on the season (9-0).

Both the East Jefferson boys and girls will attend the massive Hammerhead tournament in Silverdale (weather permitting) Friday and Saturday. This is considered one of the toughest tournaments in the state, with more than 45 schools in attendance.

Girls Bowling Port Angeles 6, Sequim 1

PORT ANGELES — It was a successful night for Port Angeles on Monday, as the Roughriders tallied their best pin count in a match all season and defeated Sequim 6-1.

The Riders broke the 700-point barrier in both games with scores of 753 — a season high — and 713.

“We’ve had individuals perform at each match, but tonight, everybody contributed which led to an impressive 1,466 two-game total,” said Port Angeles coach Becky Gundersen.

The Riders had four total games over 150. Zoey Van Gordon led the Riders with a solid 392 (195, 197). Kenadie Ringer also cracked 300 with a 310 (139, 172), while Izzy Spencer rolled a 276 (153, 123).

Rounding out the Riders’ scores, Brooklyn McKnight had a 255 (123, 132) and Lucy Townsend a 235 (146, 89).

Sequim’s best series was rolled by Tilly Woods — 234 (108, 126). Sallie Alhaddad was right behind at 225 (119, 106) , while Mya Ostlund rolled a 206 (108, 98). Finally, Kate Troullard had a 195 (76, 199) and Sarah Alhaddad a 177 (87, 90).

The momentum continued as the Riders won 157-89 in the first Baker game.

With the match decided and a sizable pin count lead, Gundersen was able to insert some junior varsity players into the lineup for the final Baker game, which Sequim won 136-91. Port Angeles finished with a total pin count of 1,714 to Sequim’s 1,262.

Port Angeles travels to North Mason on Wednesday, weather permitting. Sequim will host Klahowya at 3 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Lanes.

PREP SPORTS: Sequim, PA postpone Tuesday games due to high wind warning

