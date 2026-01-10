PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sequim blitzes North Kitsap early to win

Port Angeles gives defending state champion Bremerton all it can handle

POULSBO — The Sequim boys basketball got up huge early on North Kitsap and withstood a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half to win on the road 70-60.

Sequim got up 29-6 at the end of the first quarter Friday night, punctuated by a Zeke Schmadeke 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Wolves maintained their lead at 43-20 at the half, again with Sequim getting a big 3-pointer at the buzzer, this time from Mason Rapelje.

“We played hard and turned them over,” said coach Craig Brooks. “It was great defense by Zeke, Solomon and Andy Reynolds.”

Sequim got up by as much as 30 points. The Vikings started bombing away in the second half and scored 40 points in the final 16 minutes, but Sequim’s lead was too big for North Kitsap to catch up.

Mason Rapelje, Solomon Sheppard and Schmadeke all had big games.

Rapelje led the team in scoring with 24, making three 3-pointers. He added four steals on defense.

Sheppard had 18 points, adding eight rebounds and six assists. Schmadeke had his biggest scoring output of the year with 12 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and shooting 4-for-5 from the floor.

Andy Reynolds added nine points and five rebounds.

The win keeps the Wolves tied with Port Angeles for third place in the Olympic League at 3-2.

Sequim (3-7 overall) next hosts a powerful Bremerton team (7-1, 11-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Sequim 70, North Kitsap 60

Sequim (70) — Rapelje 24, Sheppard 18, Schmadeke 12, Reynolds 9, Tennell 3, Green 3, Bacchus 1.

Port Angeles 66, Bremerton 59

BREMERTON — A lot of coaches and athletes don’t like the idea of moral victories. A win is a win. A loss is a loss.

If you don’t want to call it a moral victory, you could definitely say the Port Angeles boys basketball team showed the Olympic League something.

Port Angeles lost to defending state champion Bremerton 66-59. How eye-opening is that score? So far this season, even with league MVP Jaylin Davis missing for several games, Bremerton has beaten Olympic 83-40, North Kitsap 98-38, North Mason 91-32, Bainbridge 71-42 and Kingston 94-50. In fact, the Knights’ margin of victory this season before the Port Angeles game has averaged 41 points a game.

“Their core group of guys are phenomenal,” said Port Angeles coach Kevin Ruble. “We knew they liked to press. We talked all week about handling pressure. Our kids came out with a ton of energy.”

“I’m really proud of these kids. Regardless of whether we won or lost, we came out of the game a better team,” Ruble said.

The game was close throughout with Bremerton going on a couple of runs to get its lead to double digits. The Riders kept battling back and down just three points with a couple of minutes left.

The Riders hung tough without Davis in the Bremerton lineup with an ankle injury, but the Knights (11-1 overall) showed all last year and continue to show this year that they are a deep team.

Brody Pierce led the Riders with 18 points, while Hunter Flores had 16. Ashton Gedelman contributed 11 points.

Port Angeles (3-2, 5-5) next hosts Kingston (2-4, 4-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bremerton 66, Port Angeles 59

PA 16 12 17 14 — 59

Brem. 16 17 19 14 — 66

Port Angles (59) — Pierce 18, Flores 16, Gedelman 11, Ruddell 6, Hope 4, Point 2, Benoit 2.

East Jefferson 56, Life Christian 45

PORT TOWNSEND — The East Jefferson boys basketball team got off to a great start in the first half, building up a lead of 27-7 at halftime en route to a 56-45 win over Life Christian.

“[It was the] most complete game we’ve played yet,” said coach Alex Little.”[It was a] good defensive effort coupled with smart, selfless offense. It was a good night for these boys.”

Asher Little led the team with 18 points, while Luke O’Hara had 12. Julius Mercado and Jett Shockley each scored seven points.

The victory, the second straight for East Jefferson, evened the Rivals’ Nisqually League record at 1-1 (3-5 overall)

East Jefferson next plays at Charles Wright (0-4, 1-9) at 7 p.m. today.

East Jefferson 56, Life Christian 45

LC 6 7 12 20 — 45

EJ 12 15 12 12 — 56

East Jefferson (56) — Little 18, O’Hara 12, Mercado 7, Shockley 7, Williamson 6, Martin 4, Castillo 2.

Lummi 74, Neah Bay 51 Neah Bay 73, Crescent 26

JOYCE — The Neah Bay boys basketball team got up on Crescent 21-2 in the first quarter and never looked back in a 73-26 victory Friday. The Red Devils also lost 74-51 to Lummi on Saturday.

In the win over Crescent, the Red Devils were led by Tyler Swan with 20. Eugene Ray and Mathias Greene each scored 10. Sequim was led by Liam Sprague, Logan Harris and Jesse Chartier, who all had six points.

In the loss to Lummi, Neah Bay was led by Swan again with 22 points, while Greene had 19. In that game, Lummi’s Jerome Toby scored 24 points to give him 2,000 points in his high school career.

Neah Bay (7-4) next hosts Clallam Bay at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Crescent (2-10) next hosts Chief Kitsap at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

In other games this weekend, Clallam Bay beat Chief Kitsap 72-35.

Lummi 74, Neah Bay 51

Lummi 15 20 26 13 — 74

NB 13 7 13 18 — 51

Neah Bay (51) — Swan 22, Greene 19, Cumming 4, F. Ray 2, E. Ray 2, Barton 2.

Neah Bay 73, Crescent 26

NB 21 11 18 23 — 73

Cres. 2 2 12 10 — 26

Neah Bay (73) — Swan 20, E. Ray 10, M. Greene 10, Barton 8, A. Greene 8, Jimmicum 6, Cumming 1.

Crescent (26) — L. Sprague 6, Chartier 6, Harris 6, J. Sprague 5, Kolton 3.

Quilcene 46, Northwest Christian 37

QUILCENE — The Quilcene boys basketball team got huge games from Aiden Cate and Eli Allen in beating Northwest Christian 46-37.

Allen had 16 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals, while Cate had 13 points and 17 rebounds. Jayden Minish also had a solid game, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 16. Robert Evans had seven assists.

Quilcene (5-6) plays at Redeemer Christian today.