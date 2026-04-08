PREP BASEBALL: Wolves best Riders in pitchers’ duel

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles pitcher Kody Williams fires a strike during the Roughriders’ 2-1 loss to Sequim at Civic Field on Tuesday. Williams struck out 13 Wolves in a complete-game performance.

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Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke earned the win on the mound after throwing a complete-game four-hitter in a 2-1 win over rival Port Angeles on Tuesday night at Civic Field.

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PORT ANGELES — The Rainshadow Rivalry’s long history produced another dynamite baseball game as Sequim and Port Angeles starting pitchers Zeke Schamdeke and Kody Williams combined to strike out 24 batters in a classic pitchers’ duel, with Schmadeke and Sequim coming out on top 2-1 in a night game at Civic Field on Tuesday.

Schmadeke struck out 11 while walking three and allowing four hits in a complete-game performance.

Williams racked up 13 strikeouts, walking none and yielding three hits in his own complete-game outing.

“A great pitching performance by both pitchers,” Wolves coach Dave Ditlefsen said. “Kody really controlled the strike zone with all of his pitches and gave our hitters tough at-bats. Zeke was able to mix his pitches well and did a great job controlling the running game.”

Port Angeles head coach Wyatt Hall also was impressed with both starters.

“I was impressed with our pitching and defense once again,” Hall said. “Kody was great and it was only about two pitches that ended up being enough to do us in.

“On the other side, Zeke was great as well and we have to tip our cap to him. He was able to keep us off balance most of the night and we couldn’t take advantage of the few opportunities we had.”

Up 2-0, Schmadeke was a little shaky in the seventh inning, giving up a leadoff single to Zach DeBray, DeBray’s second base hit of the game, walking Parker Pavlak with one out and hitting Bryce DeLeon with a pitch to load the bases for Port Angeles.

But Schmadeke kept the game contained, inducing an RBI groundout from Carson Waddell with two outs and racking up his 11th strikeout of the night to end it, getting Owen Leitz out on a swinging strike to turn off the Civic Field lights.

Ditlefsen said taking out the senior leader for a reliever wasn’t a thought.

“I really didn’t come close to removing him in the seventh,” Ditlefsen said. “Zeke is a unique competitor and had been in dialed in from the first pitch. He was as locked in as I’ve ever seen him and I think I would’ve had to pry the ball out of his hand in the seventh if I tried.”

Sequim scored the eventual game-winning run in the top of the fourth, taking advantage of Lincoln Bear’s leadoff triple.

Devyn Dearinger drove Bear home with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 Sequim lead.

The Wolves scored first in their opening at-bats as Hunter Tennell tripled to left field and came home on a wild pitch with two outs.

Port Angeles (0-4, 3-4) visits Sequim (4-1, 4-2) today at 4:15 p.m.

Sequim 2, Port Angeles 1

Sequim 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 1

WP: Schmadeke LP: Williams

Hitting

Sequim — Tennell 1-3, R; Bear 1-3, 3B, R; Dearinger 0-2, SF, RBI; Oase 1-3.

Port Angeles — Waddell 0-3, BB, R; Leitz 1-4; DeBray 2-3, R; DeLeon 1-2.

Pitching

Sequim — Schmadeke 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 BB, 11 K.

Port Angeles — Williams 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 13 K.

Quilcene 20, Muckleshoot 1

QUILCENE — Jayden Minish did the heavy lifting at the plate going 4-for-4 with a double, six stolen bases and four RBIs and on the mound, tossing a five-inning no-hitter in a blowout over the Kings on Tuesday.

Minish hit one batter who came home to score on a pair or errors and walked five, but struck out 10 to earn the win.

Eli Allen also went 4-for-4 with a four stolen bases, a double and four runs.

Oliver Hopkins added two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and two runs.

Aiden Cate also had a pair of hits, including a triple, with two RBIs and a run.

The Rangers (4-2) visit Northwest Christian on April 22.

Pe Ell takes pair

PE ELL — Forks dropped a pair of Pacific League contests to Pe Ell, falling 4-3 and 7-5 on the road Tuesday.

Down 7-1 entering the top of the seventh, Lane Helvey walked to leadoff the inning and eventually came home on Logan Olson’s RBI single.

Kade Highfield later contributed a pinch-hit two-RBI double to trim the score to 7-5 in the top of the seventh, but the Spartans were unable to tie up the contest.

Helvey doubled to open the game and scored on a Mason Dent single.

Forks went up 3-2 with two runs in the top of the seventh in the second contest, but couldn’t hold on.

Olson singled and later scored on Radley Bennett’s RBI double. Bennett advanced to third on a passed ball and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

Titus Rowley was the hard-luck losing pitcher, coming on to replace Connor Clark, who allowed one run on one hit wwith one walk and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Forks (1-4) hosts Lake Quinault on Friday.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.