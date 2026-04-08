PREP SOCCER: Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller scores 4 goals vs. Sequim

Matthew Miller scored four goals Tuesday night against Sequim to give him 12 goals in six games. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Sequim boys soccer team played tough with Port Angeles for 33 minutes at Wally Sigmar Field in Port Angeles, even scoring a goal for a lead that unfortunately for the Wolves was disallowed.

Then, the Roughriders’ Matthew Miller caught fire, taking over the game.

Miller erupted for four goals Tuesday night, including three in six minutes of play, adding to his Port Angeles careergoal-scoring record, as the Roughriders beat their Olympic Peninsula rivals 4-0 in the teams’ first meeting of the year.

The game was tight for the first 33 minutes as each team missed golden chances to score. Port Angeles’ Tanner Lagrange nearly had a goal in the 17th minute to open the scoring but Sequim keeper Kaiden Tosland made a great diving save.

The ball trickled off his gloves and rolled just wide of the far post.

Sequim then had a bit of a bad luck as it appeared the Wolves scored the first goal of the game. Josh Alcaraz made a perfect crossing pass to Dylan Andersen in the 22nd minute.

Andersen booted the ball in the net but the goal was waived off for offsides.

“We had our chances,” said Brandon Wagner, acting as the head coach Tuesday night. Wagner played for both Sequim and Peninsula College. “We were unlucky on the offsides.”

Wagner said his team played well and that goalkeeper Tosland made some good stops.

”Props to Port Angeles. props to Matthew Miller. We just couldn’t stop him,” Wagner said.

Finally, in the 33rd minute, Miller scored on a through pass from Oliver Martinez, beating a Sequim defender, then hitting the top of the net from a tough angle on the right side of the net. In stoppage time, Miller again took a perfect pass from Martinez and drilled a sharp-angle shot to the far post.

Miller was just getting started. Just before the end of the first half, Miller got his hat trick, this time taking a pass from Roldan Lara and booting it in from the right sideline. All three of Miller’s first-half goals came all from virtually the same spot on the field.

Miller finished off his haul of goals in the 53rd minute with the assist to Lagrange, again from a sharp angle on the right side of the goal, this time at the other end of the field, hitting a hard shot to the far post.

“It took us a while to open those floodgates,” said Port Angeles coach Chris Saari. “Oliver [Martinez] and Roldan [Lara] had some perfect balls to Miller.”

Saari also said the Port Angeles defense played well. He specifically mentioned Grant Butterworth’s play.

That gave Miller 12 goals and three assists in six games this season. on the season. He has 71 goals for his career and is next coming up on Millie Long’s Port Angeles goal-scoring record of 73.

Tosland had another solid save on Lagrange in the 51st minute, literally stopped a point-blank shot with the toe of his boot. Sequim defender Tristen Weston-Webb also blocked a certain goal when Port Angeles was able to get Tosland out of position and had the net wide open with no goalkeeper.

Maverick Williams earned his second shutout in goal this season.

The win keeps the Riders (4-1, 5-1) in third place in the ultra-tough Olympic League. Bainbridge, which finished fourth at state last year is 6-0-0, while North Kitsap, which was the state runner-up last year, is 5-0-0.

Saari named Miller the offensive player of the match, Martinez the transition player of the match and Butterworth his defensive player of the match.

Port Angeles next hosts Forks (4-3) in a nonleague game at the Monroe Playfields at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sequim (2-4, 2-4) is off until next Tuesday, when the Wolves play at Bremerton (3-3-0, 3-4-1) in an important Olympic League game for fourth place.

________

Sports editor Pierre LaBossiere can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.