SOFTBALL: Port Angeles muscles up in rivalry blowout

Port Angeles pitcher Lynzee Reid delivers to the plate against Sequim at Dry Creek Elementary on Tuesday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles softball team looks like it’s already gearing up for another deep run in the state tournament, remaining unbeaten in Olympic League play with a 21-1 onslaught against Sequim.

And that Wolves team is solid. Sequim came in to Tuesday’s game with a chance to tie the Roughriders for first place with a win.

The duo of Lynzee Reid and Sophia Ritchie allowed just three hits against Sequim, while the Roughriders pounded out 21 hits, including three home runs and eight extra-base hits.

Kennedy Rognlien had a grand slam home run. She finished 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and five RBIs.

Lynzee Reid also hit a home run and triple, finishing 3-for-4 with four runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Abby Rudd hit a home run and a double. She went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs.

Sophia Ritchie was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Parker Horn was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Lilly Anne Lancaster hit a triple with a run scored and an RBI, while Mariah Disque and Mikkhia Stevens each went 2-for-3.

On the mound, Reid went three innings, striking out two and allowing one hit. Ritchie went two innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. She allowed one unearned run.

For Sequim, Kylie Winter had a hit and an RBI, while Seren McClurken had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored. Mattie Messenger and Alexia Fuller each had hits.

Port Angeles (4-0, 6-0) plays at South Kitsap in a nonleague game Thursday. Sequim (2-2, 2-3) next plays Port Angeles at home in a rematch at 5 p.m. Friday.

Port Angeles 21, Sequim 1

Seq. 0 0 0 0 1 x x — 1 4 0

PA 3 6 (11) 1 x x x — 21 21 0

Hitting

Sequim — Winter 1-3, RBI; McClurken 1-2, R, SB; Messenger 1-2, Fuller 1-2.

Port Angeles — Rognlien 3-3, HR, 2B, 4 R, 5 RBI; Reid 3-4, HR, 3B, 4 R, RBI, 2 SB; Rudd 3-3, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Ritchie 2-3, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Horn 2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Disque 2-3; Stevens 2-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Lancaster 1-3, 3B, R, RBI; Politika 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB.

Pitching

Sequim — Cox 1.1 IP, 4 H, 7 ER; Owens 1.1 IP, 8 H, 9 ER; Whitehead 1.1 IP, 9 H, 5 ER.

Port Angeles — Reid 3 IP, H, 2 K; Ritchie 2 IP, 3 H, 3 K.

Pe Ell 14, Forks 1 Pe Ell 10, Forks 8

WILLAPA VALLEY — The Forks girls softball team was hurt by a couple of bad innings in a doubleheader sweeping, losing 14-1 and 10-8 to Pe Ell/Willapa Valley.

In the first loss, Forks was hurt by six errors and a nine-run third inning by PEWV.

Bailey Johnson and Chloe Gaydeski didn’t pitch bad in defeat. Johnson went 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out six. Gaydeski went 2.1 innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs. Eight of the runs she allowed were unearned. She struck out one.

Fynlie Peters had a hit and an RBI.

In the second game, Forks did much better, but again, one bad inning came back to bite the Spartans, who allowed six runs in the fifth inning to fall behind 10-5. Forks rallied with three runs in the sixth but couldn’t make up the deficit.

Gaydeski had a big game, hitting three doubles and driving in three runs. Johnson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Karee Neel and Brooklyn Rondeau were each 2-for-4, with Rondeau hitting a double. Kailyn Crowder and Avery Dilley each hit doubles.

Forks (0-2) next hosts North Beach (2-2, 3-3) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

PEWV 14, Forks 1

PEWV 2 3 9 0 0 x x — 14 8 0

Forks 0 0 0 1 0 x x — 1 1 6

WP: Heinzinger

Hitting

Forks — Peters 1-2, RBI.

Pitching

Forks — Johnson 2.2 IP, H, 6 K; Gaydeski 2.1 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, K.

PEWV 10, Forks 8

Forks 3 0 0 0 2 3 0 — 8 14 0

PEWV 1 2 1 0 6 0 x — 10 9 0

WP: Heinzinger

Hitting

Forks — Gaydeski 3-4, 3 2B; R, 3 RBI; Neel 2-4; Johnson 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Rondeau 2-4, 2B, RBI; Dilley 1-4, 2B, R; Crowder 104, 2B, RBI.

Pitching

Forks — Johnson 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Crowder 3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 K.