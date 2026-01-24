PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles runs on all cylinders to crush Olympic

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic boys basketball team got off to a great start against Port Angeles, hitting a 3-pointer right out the gate to take a 3-0 lead.

That was literally the highlight of the game for the Trojans as the Roughriders completely dominated most of the first half, getting up huge on Olympic and cruising to a 75-38 victory.

In that first half, the Riders had a 25-0 run at one point and built up a lead of 31-5. They built up that lead to 57-21 before letting the reserves get in minutes down the stretch.

Olympic gave the Riders some trouble on the road earlier this season

“We had everyone tonight. I was worried going into this game,” said coach Kevin Ruble. “The first time we faced Olympic, it was kind of an ugly game [a 57-46 Port Angeles victory],” Ruble said.

But it was a totally different story Friday with Port Angeles shooting well, controlling the boards and playing solid defense all game.

“The defense got after people. I was pleased with how everyone did their job when they got in the game. We were pretty balanced,” Ruble said.

With the victory, the Riders improved to 7-3 in the Olympic League in third place.

The Riders had four players in double figures and nine players scored.

Hunter Flores led the Riders with 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Brody Pierce had 17 points, Brock Hope had a nice game inside with 12 points and Kielar Point had 10 points.

Port Angeles (9-6 overall), which has had a home-heavy season so far, is on the road Tuesday at North Kitsap (1-9, 1-15). Despite their poor won-loss record, the Vikings gave the Riders everything they could handle for much of their first game this season, with Port Angeles going on to win 61-47.

Port Angeles 75, Olympic 38

Oly. 5 9 13 11 — 38

PA 19 16 24 16 — 75

Port Angeles (75) — Flores 18, Pierce 17, Hope 12, Point 10, Ruddell 7, Brenkman 4, Gedelman 3, Ross 2, Benoit 2.

Crescent 47, Chief Kitsap 36

POULSBO — The Crescent boys basketball team won a rough game with Chief Kitsap 47-36 with a big fourth quarter, while also getting 35 points from the Sprague siblings.

“We got to the foul line 25 times and really won the game at the foul line, especially in the fourth quarter,” said coach Chris Ferrier.

“We were tied at 32 at the end of the third and finished the game with a flourish. A great fourth quarter holding the Bears to four points and playing through some frustration and sticking together as a team,” Ferrier said. “It was a great win for our guys. It’s been a trying season, but the guys that have stuck around are doing things the right way and we were able to conclude our league season with a win. I couldn’t be prouder of the resilience the guys have shown.”

Jax Sprague had 19 points and five steals, doing much of his damage in the fourth quarter, while Liam Sprague was the big scorer over the first three quarters, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Jesse Chartier had had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Crescent (4-13) plays the Neah Bay JV on Wednesday.

Crescent 47, Chief Kitsap 36

Crescent (47) — Jax Sprague 19, Liam Sprague 16, Chartier 7, Mason 2, Harros 2, Holmes 1.

Neah Bay 98, Naselle 69

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay boys basketball team took control of a high-scoring affair with its defense in the second half, going on to beat Naselle 98-69.

The Red Devils scored 52 points in the first half, but were only up 52-45. However, they clamped down on defense in the second, outscoring Naselle 46-24 over the final 16 minutes to win going away.

The Red Devils had seven players with at least eight points, led by Tyler Swan’s 27 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. Mathias Greene had 15, Favor Ray 13, Daniel Cumming 11, Azariah Greene and Eugene Ray each had nine and LeAnthony Jimmicum scored eight. Eugene Ray also contributed 11 rebounds and Cumming 10, while Mathias Greene had seven assists.

It was the fourth game this year in which the Red Devils have scored at least 89 points.

Neah Bay (12-4), next hosts Forks (9-5) at 7 p.m. Monday.

In other Friday games, Bainbridge beat Sequim 55-42. Look to www.peninsuladailynews.com and in our Monday e-edition for updates.

Neah Bay 98, Naselle 69

NB 29 23 26 20 — 98

Nas. 25 20 7 17 — 69

Neah Bay (98) — Swan 27, M. Greene 15, F. Ray 13, Cumming 11, A. Greene 9, E. Ray 9, Jimmicum 8, Arnold 2, Chartraw 2, Akin 2.

.