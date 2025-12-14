Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke (0) drives to the rim against Bainbridge on Friday night in Sequim. The Wolves were down by just two points to open up the fourth quarter but lost 67-56. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

PREP BASKETBALL: Sequim boys battle Bainbridge tough, but fall in fourth quarter

SEQUIM — The Sequim boys basketball team had a pair of losses this weekend, with the important loss against Bainbridge on Friday.

Bainbridge is expected to be one of the top teams in the Olympic League and in a tight, hard-fought game, the Spartans were finally able to pull away from the Wolves in the fourth quarter in a 67-56 win.

The Wolves were hurt by Bainbridge’s Ryan Rohrbacher, who hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points.

“We lost him in transition and he made us pay for it,” said coach Craig Brooks. “We had quite a few defensive lapses.”

Despite Rohrbacher’s heroics, the Wolves hung right with Bainbridge most of the game. Bainbridge was up just 44-42 after a Mason Rapelje drive and bucket got the Wolves to within one basket early in the fourth quarter. The Spartans closed out the game on a 23-14 run to keep the Wolves at bay.

Solomon Sheppard led the Wolves with 18 points, while Mason Rapelje scored 17. Nolan Bacchus scored 12.

Sequim also lost 69-50 Saturday in a nonleague game against Sammamish. Sheppard led the team with 14 points, while Rapelje had 10 and Hunter Tennell, Austin Klimp and Andy Reynolds all scored eight.

Brooks said Sequim is eager to play the Spartans again at their gym because they know they can hang with this team.

“We have to get better at a lot of things. We have a lot to work on defensively,” Brooks said.

Sequim (1-1, 2-2) next hosts Olympic (1-2, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In other games this weekend, Elma beat Forks 55-43 on Friday, Neah Bay beat Clallam Bay 74-43, Crosspoint Christian beat Quilcene 68-54 and North Beach beat Crescent 78-37.

Sammamish 69, Sequim 50

Sam. 20 23 15 11 — 69

Seq. 11 19 14 6 — 50

Sequim (50) — Sheppard 14, Rapelje 10, Tennell 8, Klimp 8, Reynolds 8, Green 2.

Bainbridge 67, Sequim 56

BI 12 25 7 23 — 67

Seq. 13 16 11 16 — 56

Sequim (56) — Sheppard 18, Rapelje 17, Bacchus 12, Reynolds 6, Schmadeke 3.

