PREP BASKETBALL: Records fall as Neah Bay girls beat Sequim

NEAH BAY — Neah Bay’s Cerise Moss and Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw, once teammates, both cracked the 1,000-point barrier as opponents in a Neah Bay-Sequim matchup Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Red Devils won 80-36 as both teams prepare for the postseason.

Moss had a huge game, shooting 8-for-14 on her 3-pointers and finishing with 26 points. Angel Halttunen shot 3-for-5 on her 3-pointers and had 17 points and 10 rebounds, as the Red Devils as a team shot 14-for-31 from beyond the arc.

Qwaapeys Greene, who also cracked 1,000 points for her career earlier this season, scored 13 and pulled down eight boards, while Wiinuck Martin had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Chartraw, who played for Neah Bay as an eighth-grader, had 21 points and four blocked shots.

“Congratulations to her on an incredible accomplishment,” said Sequim coach Joclin Julmist. Jordyn Julmist had six points and 11 rebounds.

Neah Bay, the three-time defending state champion is ranked No. 1 in Ratings Percentage Index among 1B schools with an 18-2 record. The Red Devils don’t play again until the second round of the Tri-District tournament on Feb. 17.

Sequim (11-3, 12-6) finished third in the Olympic League last week and begins play in the District 3 2A tournament Saturday.

Neah Bay 80, Sequim 36

Seq. 1 18 10 7 — 36

NB 16 17 29 18 — 80

Sequim (36) — Chartraw 21, Julmist 6, Daniels 2, Robinson 2, Wagner 2, Nolan 2, Whitehead 1.

Neah Bay (80) — Cerise Moss 26, A. Halttunen 17, Q. Greene 13, W. Martin 13, Yallup 6, H. Martin 3, D. Halttunen 2.

Boys Basketball

Neah Bay 75, Wahkiakum 51

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay boys basketball team blew open a tight game with a huge second half in a regular-season finale 75-51 win over Wahkiakum.

The Red Devils had just a five-point lead at halftime but outscored the Mules 39-20 in the second half.

Tyler Swan led Neah Bay with 16 points, while Mathias Greene hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Azariah Greene also hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

It was the ninth straight win for Neah Bay.

Neah Bay (16-3) is ranked No. 6 in RPI. The Red Devils begin postseason play in the Tri-District tournament on Feb. 17 with a first-round bye.

Neah Bay 75, Wahkiakum 51

Wah. 16 15 9 11 — 51

NB 23 13 14 25 — 75

Neah Bay (75) — Swan 16, M. Greene 15, A. Greene 11, Cumming 8, F. Ray 7, E. Ray 7, Jimmicum 7, Chartraw 4.