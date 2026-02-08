The Neah Bay girls basketball team celebrates senior Cerise Moss (14) scoring her 1,000th career point for the Red Devils. In the same game, Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw also scored her 1,000th career point.

The Neah Bay girls basketball team celebrates senior Cerise Moss (14) scoring her 1,000th career point for the Red Devils. In the same game, Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw also scored her 1,000th career point.

PREP BASKETBALL: Records fall as Neah Bay girls beat Sequim

Chartraw, Moss both break 1,000-point plateau

NEAH BAY — Neah Bay’s Cerise Moss and Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw, once teammates, both cracked the 1,000-point barrier as opponents in a Neah Bay-Sequim matchup Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Red Devils won 80-36 as both teams prepare for the postseason.

Moss had a huge game, shooting 8-for-14 on her 3-pointers and finishing with 26 points. Angel Halttunen shot 3-for-5 on her 3-pointers and had 17 points and 10 rebounds, as the Red Devils as a team shot 14-for-31 from beyond the arc.

Qwaapeys Greene, who also cracked 1,000 points for her career earlier this season, scored 13 and pulled down eight boards, while Wiinuck Martin had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Chartraw, who played for Neah Bay as an eighth-grader, had 21 points and four blocked shots.

“Congratulations to her on an incredible accomplishment,” said Sequim coach Joclin Julmist. Jordyn Julmist had six points and 11 rebounds.

Neah Bay, the three-time defending state champion is ranked No. 1 in Ratings Percentage Index among 1B schools with an 18-2 record. The Red Devils don’t play again until the second round of the Tri-District tournament on Feb. 17.

Sequim (11-3, 12-6) finished third in the Olympic League last week and begins play in the District 3 2A tournament Saturday.

Neah Bay 80, Sequim 36

Seq. 1 18 10 7 — 36

NB 16 17 29 18 — 80

Sequim (36) — Chartraw 21, Julmist 6, Daniels 2, Robinson 2, Wagner 2, Nolan 2, Whitehead 1.

Neah Bay (80) — Cerise Moss 26, A. Halttunen 17, Q. Greene 13, W. Martin 13, Yallup 6, H. Martin 3, D. Halttunen 2.

Boys Basketball

Neah Bay 75, Wahkiakum 51

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay boys basketball team blew open a tight game with a huge second half in a regular-season finale 75-51 win over Wahkiakum.

The Red Devils had just a five-point lead at halftime but outscored the Mules 39-20 in the second half.

Tyler Swan led Neah Bay with 16 points, while Mathias Greene hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Azariah Greene also hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

It was the ninth straight win for Neah Bay.

Neah Bay (16-3) is ranked No. 6 in RPI. The Red Devils begin postseason play in the Tri-District tournament on Feb. 17 with a first-round bye.

Neah Bay 75, Wahkiakum 51

Wah. 16 15 9 11 — 51

NB 23 13 14 25 — 75

Neah Bay (75) — Swan 16, M. Greene 15, A. Greene 11, Cumming 8, F. Ray 7, E. Ray 7, Jimmicum 7, Chartraw 4.

Previous
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men hang on to win, keep playoff hopes alive
Next
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Riders hang on in overtime to make state semifinals

More in Sports

Seattle's Derick Hall (58) strip sacks New England quarterback Drake Maye during Super Bowl 60 in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Getty Images)
SUPER BOWL LX: A Boom redux for the Seattle Seahawks

The bullies are back. The Seattle Seahawks, who… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb runs with the ball against Kingston defenders in a state quarterfinal girls flag football game at Peninsula College. (Dave Logan/Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Riders hang on in overtime to make state semifinals

In the team’s first year of existence, the Port… Continue reading

The Neah Bay girls basketball team celebrates senior Cerise Moss (14) scoring her 1,000th career point for the Red Devils. In the same game, Sequim's Gracie Chartraw also scored her 1,000th career point.
PREP BASKETBALL: Records fall as Neah Bay girls beat Sequim

Chartraw, Moss both break 1,000-point plateau

Peninsula College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men hang on to win, keep playoff hopes alive

Women win 49th game in a row in North Region

Runners in the Run The Peninsula's Elwha Bridge Run take off into the rain Saturday morning. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
RUN THE PENINSULA: Nearly 500 take on the Elwha Bridge Run

Nearly 500 people young and old braved the wet… Continue reading

Forks’ Radly Benett, left, rebounds in front of Neah Bay’s Daniel Cumming on Thursday night in Forks.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Neah Bay handles Forks’ challenge

Sequim, Port Angeles boys fall on the road

Lonnie Archibald (2)/for Peninsula Daily News Referee Steve Singhose watches closely as Forks’ Avery Dilley (left) and Neah Bay’ Angel Halttunen hustle for a loose ball. Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spartans, Red Devils tune up for playoffs

Greene, Moss, Johnson score 20 points apiece for Neah Bay and Forks

Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Jordyn Julmist is closely defended while putting up a shot attempt against Bremerton as teammate Vaeh Owens, far left, looks on during the Wolves’ win over the Knights at Rick Kaps Gymnasium on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim shakes off slow start for senior night triumph

Roughriders top Kingston in regular season finale

Photos by Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula’s Sam Tekeste steps through a pair of Shoreline defenders on his way to the rim during the Pirates’ 75-63 win over the Dolphins on Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirate men stay alive in playoff chase

The Peninsula Pirate men controlled their contest with the… Continue reading

Peninsula’s Malia Garcia dribbles through the lane during the Pirates’ 94-9 win over Shoreline at home Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirate women dominate Dolphins

By limiting the minutes of its starters, Peninsula College… Continue reading

Port Angeles boys head coach Kevin Ruble, right, and volunteer assistant Bryant Hoch watch during pregame Tuesday in Port Angeles before the Roughriders took on defending state champion Bremerton. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS PREP ROUNDUP: Defending champs Bremerton cruises past PA

Sequim, Forks, East Jefferson all victorious

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Riders, Spartans seal league titles

4th straight league championship for Forks girls