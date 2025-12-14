Daniel Benoit drives the ball up the court against Elma in Port Angeles’ first home game of the year Saturday. The Riders overcame an 18-0 Elma run to win in the fourth quarter 56-50. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PREP BASKETBALL: Port Angeles boys rally to overcome 18-0 scoring drought

PORT ANGELES — Saturday’s game was a nonleague win for the Port Angeles boys basketball team, but it was the kind of win that can define a season.

In Port Angeles’ first home game of the year Saturday, the Roughriders overcame a 7½-minute scoring drought in the second half in which they were outscored 18-0 by Elma to rally in the fourth quarter for a 56-50 victory.

During that rally, nearly every player on the floor came up with at least one clutch play or clutch shot.

Coach Kevin Ruble said they expected Elma to make a gun in the second half but that the Riders trusted each other and executed during their comeback.

“It’s all about execution. The kids dealt with it. They absorbed it and they out-executed them down the stretch,” Ruble said. “The kids were phenomenal.”

Port Angeles had a good first half, taking a 29-18 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, the Riders simply could not buy a bucket through most of the third quarter. They got good shots but they simply wouldn’t drop. Elma also dominated the defensive boards, not allowing Port Angeles any offensive rebounds and putback attempts. Elma also got hot on its end of the floor, nailing three straight 3-pointers at one point while taking a 36-29 lead late in the third.

John Ruddell finally broke the excruciating drought by hitting a bucket with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Then he hit another big basket right at the third quarter buzzer. Despite that 18-0 run, Port Angeles went into the fourth down just 36-33.

The rim seemingly had a lid over it in the third quarter but suddenly it opened up as Port Angeles hit crucial shot after crucial shot. Brody Pierce hit a basket on an assist from Ruddell to make the score 41-40 with 4:48 left in the game to give Port Angeles its first lead of the fourth quarter.

Port Angeles got up by four when Hunter Flores hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes left to make it 48-44. Elma fought back to tie the game at 48-48 with 1:32 left.

Ruddell hit a clutch 3-pointer with 1:15 left to give the Riders a 51-48 lead. Flores followed with a basket and a foul with 37 seconds left to push the lead to 54-48. Port Angeles held Elma to a single bucket the rest of the game to hold on for the win.

After taking an 18-0 hit from Elma, Port Angeles finished the game on a 27-14 run of its own.

The Riders this season have been showing scoring balance every game and Saturday was no exception. Pierce led the team with 14 points while Flores hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Ruddell finished with 12 and David Benoit 10.

Port Angeles won the game with post starter Brock Hope, who was rested for the nonleague game after injuring his shoulder Friday against Olympic.

Port Angeles (2-0, 3-1) next hosts North Kitsap (1-2, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Angeles 56, Elma 50

Elma 10 8 18 14 — 50

PA 15 14 4 23 — 56

Port Angeles (56) — Pierce 14, Flores 13, Ruddell 12, Benoit 10, Gedelman 4, Wallace 2, Brenkman 1.

Friday’s Game

BREMERTON — The Riders remained unbeaten in the Olympic League by beating Olympic 57-46 on Friday night, thanks to another big fourth quarter.

Port Angeles went into the fourth up just 34-31, but outscored the Trojans 23-15 in the fourth on the road.

Pierce again led the way with 18 points, while Flores scored 17. Hope scored 10 and Ruddell nine.

“It was exciting. We played well. We shared the ball well, shot well,” said.

Port Angeles 57, Olympic 46

PA 12 12 12 23 — 57

Oly. 10 8 13 15 — 46

Port Angeles (57) — Pierce 18, Flores 17, Hope 10, Ruddell 9, Gedelman 4.

