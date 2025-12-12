OUTDOORS: Severity, frequency of storms increasing

STORMS OF THE century, 100-year floods, a perplexing Heat Dome, wildfires turning Seattle into New Dehli — all number among the recent destructive weather events here in Washington.

Check out what this 2015 University of Washington publication had to say about what a changing climate would look like.

“Historic precipitation patterns will change, bringing warmer, wetter falls and springs. Floods will be more intense and more frequent. As winters become warmer and wetter, snow will melt from the mountains earlier and more quickly until the snow pack and glaciers are no longer there. The decrease in amount and early disappearance of the snow pack will intensify drought-like summer low flow conditions in currently snow-dominated watersheds.”

And it looks like those predictions are coming to pass. Glacial mass in the Olympic Mountains is disappearing at sites like Hoh Glacier and Blue Glacier. Snow pack has wavered in recent years.

“Hotter air temperatures will increase water temperature in both rivers and ocean. Nearshore and estuary areas will be impacted by sea level rise, food web alteration and ocean acidification. A changing climate will alter typical climate variability, causing environmental conditions that will greatly impact our salmonids.”

There have been five and seven “100-year flood events” near Mount Vernon and Concrete, respectively, since 1990 — the most recent in November 2021, according to Western Washington University. Prior to 1990, Mount Vernon and Concrete had experienced “100-year” flood events on average every 28 and 25 years.

Anglers meeting

Protecting salmon and other fin fish by harvesting overpopulations of seals and sea lions will be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the North Olympic Peninsula chapter of Puget Sound Anglers.

Thomas Sewid, president of Pacific Balance Marine Management, will speak to the club at the Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting set for 7 p.m.

Sewid’s company harvests pinnipeds, the populations of which have increased substantially in state waters since the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972.

Presently, only Native Americans can protect their fishing nets and fish by killing pinnipeds.

Sewid will discuss how a long-running campaign has really helped decrease pinniped numbers in some rivers. The re-development of a pinniped industry for Canada and the U.S. also will be covered. Thomas also serves on Canada’s National Seal & Seal Harvesters Network.

A short business meeting, fishing reports and then raffle drawings will follow. Raffles are for members only, but an individual can join at the meeting.

An annual individual membership is $25, family membership is $35. Membership also includes The Reel News monthly newspaper.

