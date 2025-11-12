NWAC SOCCER: Peninsula players earn North Region MVPs

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College soccer programs netted two North Region MVPs for their men’s and women’s teams in Northwest Athletic Conference awards announced this week.

Jeremie Kuelo was named the men’s MVP for the North, while ISIS-Jade Bryant was named the women’s MVP.

Bryant led the Pirates with 15 goals this season, helping to lead Peninsula to a North championship and a berth in the NWAC Final Four. She scored both of Peninsula’s goals in a crucial 2-0 win over Whatcom on Oct. 18 that helped lock up the North championship, and she tallied seven goals in four games down the stretch in late October to finish second in the NWAC in goals scored. She is also third in the NWAC in points with 31.

Kuelo, a defensive back, was a big part of the reason the team gave up just six goals all season and just four in North Region play.

In addition to Kuelo, Peninsula’s goalkeeper Max Woithe was named the North Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeremy Obah, who led Peninsula with 15 goals, was named the North Offensive Player of the Year and coach Jake Hughes was named the Coach of the Year.

Peninsula’s Obah and Austin Collins, who had eight goals and seven assists, were named first-team forwards, while midfielder Edwin Diaz had five goals and seven assists.

Kuelo also made the first team for the defensive backs and Woithe the first team for goalkeepers.

Making the second team were the Pirates’ midfielder Max Pieper and defensive back Rei Sato.

Women’s All-Stars

In addition to being the region MVP, Bryant made the North first team as a forward. Joining her on the first team were midfielders Emma Crystal (two goals, 11 assists) and Shiori Shintaku (seven goals and two assists).

Defensive back Ceydie Whitfield made the first team as did goalkeeper Alexandra Naill, who has allowed just one goal all season.

Making the second team were midfielder Elise Maffeo (four goals, four assists) and defensive back Layla Bejar.

The women play at 4 p.m. Friday against Highline in the NWAC semifinals at the Starfire Soccer Complex in Tukwila. The men were eliminated 1-0 by Columbia Basin in the NWAC quarterfinals so the Peninsula men will play in the conference all-star game at 9 a.m. Sunday also in Tukwila.