Peninsula College defender Jeremie Kuelo (4), was named the North Region MVP in men’s soccer. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Peninsula College defender Jeremie Kuelo (4), was named the North Region MVP in men’s soccer. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

NWAC SOCCER: Peninsula players earn North Region MVPs

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College soccer programs netted two North Region MVPs for their men’s and women’s teams in Northwest Athletic Conference awards announced this week.

Jeremie Kuelo was named the men’s MVP for the North, while ISIS-Jade Bryant was named the women’s MVP.

Bryant led the Pirates with 15 goals this season, helping to lead Peninsula to a North championship and a berth in the NWAC Final Four. She scored both of Peninsula’s goals in a crucial 2-0 win over Whatcom on Oct. 18 that helped lock up the North championship, and she tallied seven goals in four games down the stretch in late October to finish second in the NWAC in goals scored. She is also third in the NWAC in points with 31.

Kuelo, a defensive back, was a big part of the reason the team gave up just six goals all season and just four in North Region play.

In addition to Kuelo, Peninsula’s goalkeeper Max Woithe was named the North Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeremy Obah, who led Peninsula with 15 goals, was named the North Offensive Player of the Year and coach Jake Hughes was named the Coach of the Year.

Peninsula’s Obah and Austin Collins, who had eight goals and seven assists, were named first-team forwards, while midfielder Edwin Diaz had five goals and seven assists.

Kuelo also made the first team for the defensive backs and Woithe the first team for goalkeepers.

Making the second team were the Pirates’ midfielder Max Pieper and defensive back Rei Sato.

Women’s All-Stars

In addition to being the region MVP, Bryant made the North first team as a forward. Joining her on the first team were midfielders Emma Crystal (two goals, 11 assists) and Shiori Shintaku (seven goals and two assists).

Defensive back Ceydie Whitfield made the first team as did goalkeeper Alexandra Naill, who has allowed just one goal all season.

Making the second team were midfielder Elise Maffeo (four goals, four assists) and defensive back Layla Bejar.

The women play at 4 p.m. Friday against Highline in the NWAC semifinals at the Starfire Soccer Complex in Tukwila. The men were eliminated 1-0 by Columbia Basin in the NWAC quarterfinals so the Peninsula men will play in the conference all-star game at 9 a.m. Sunday also in Tukwila.

Peninsula College forward ISIS-Jade Bryant (8), was named the North Region MVP in women’s soccer.

Peninsula College forward ISIS-Jade Bryant (8), was named the North Region MVP in women’s soccer.

Previous
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: PA’s Mason named NWAC defender of the week

More in Sports

Peninsula College defender Jeremie Kuelo (4) was named the North Region MVP in men's soccer. (Jay Cline/Peninsula Soccer)
NWAC SOCCER: Peninsula players earn North Region MVPs

The Peninsula College soccer programs netted two North Region… Continue reading

Paige Mason, left, and Jack Gladfelter and Max Baeder, right.
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: PA’s Mason named NWAC defender of the week

Gladfelter, Baeder to NAIA nationals

Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News Forks' Estevan Ramos (yellow helmet) is tackled during a 2024 game against Meridian. Ramos made the All Central 2B League, Western Division second team as both a kick return specialist and as a wide receiver.
2B ALL-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Seven Forks players make second team

The Forks football team placed seven players on the Central… Continue reading

1B STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay, Quilcene face long road trips

Both the Neah Bay and Quilcene football teams will… Continue reading

Forks Spartans
ALL-LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL: Trio of Forks players make first team

The Forks volleyball team cleaned up on the league awards… Continue reading

The Port Angeles District 3 swim team will send three relay swimmers and three individuals to state. From left, are Mia Francis, Chloe Kay-Sanders, Anaya Tejeda, Ellie Karjalainen, Lizzy Shaw, Lynzee Reid, Lucy Townsend and Amayah Nelson.
DISTRICT SWIMMING: Port Angeles finishes fourth at district

PA, Sequim send four relay teams and six individuals to state

Tyler Swan, Neah Bay football.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Swan, Neah Bay football

Neah Bay’s Tyler Swan picked a perfect day to have a big… Continue reading

Port Angeles Roughriders.
GIRLS SOCCER: Port Angeles to play Hockinson on the road Wednesday in state playoff

It was a case of good news, bad news… Continue reading

Sequim Wolves.
DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL: Sequim frustrated, comes up one match short of trip to state

The Sequim volleyball team came close again to qualifying for… Continue reading

ISIS-Jade Bryant (8) corrals a loose ball against Columbia Basin College at Wally Sigmar Field on Sunday. The Pirates won 2-0 to advance to the NWAC Final Four. In the background is Peninsula's Elise Maffeo (24). (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula women move on to final four

Men lose 1-0 in NWAC quarters

Port Angeles' Emma Desjardins knocked a ball high in the air off a throw-in to score the Riders' first goal Saturday against Orting. (Hudl)
PREP PLAYOFF SOCCER: Port Angeles girls qualify for state with shutout of Orting

The Port Angeles girls soccer team set a couple of… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Henry Wendel and Jay Lieberman in the state 2A cross-country race at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. (Angie Gooding)
STATE CROSS-COUNTRY: East Jefferson boys finish fifth in the state as a team

PA boys place all four runners in top 87