New bowlers roll for Sequim team

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Addy Hoffman eyes the lane as she prepares to bowl during the Wolves’ match with North Mason at Laurel Lanes in Port Angeles on Monday.

PORT ANGELES — First-year bowler Tilly Woods led Sequim with a high score of 138 in a 4-2 loss to North Mason at Laurel Lanes on Thursday.

Woods also led the Wolves with a score of 134 in a loss to Bremerton earlier this week.

Sallie Alhaddad, a returning bowler, scored 134-133 in the Wolves’ season opener earlier this month.

Olympic 5, Port Angeles 2

PORT ANGELES — The Roughriders rolled a solid 674 to start the match, however it was not enough as they dropped games one and two. Port Angeles avoided being shutout by taking both team Baker games from the Trojans.

Kenadie Ring had the high game for the Riders with a 158.

Leilah Franich rolled a 151, and Zoey Van Gordon contributed a 147.

The Riders will play Sequim Monday at Laurel Lanes.

NOL All-League

NEAH BAY — Neah Bay senior Tyler Swan is the North Olympic Football League Defensive MVP in all-league voting by league coaches.

Swan also was a first-team selection at running back for the Red Devils.

Other Neah Bay athletes making the first team include offensive lineman Lelan Greene and Elijah Malinowski on the offensive and defensive lines.

Joe Smith was a first-team pick along the defensive line for the Red Devils.

Caleb Cummins was a two-way selection at quarterback and linebacker on the second team for Neah Bay, as was offensive lineman/kicker Robert Arnold Jr.

LeAnthony Jimmicum hauled in second-team honors at wide receiver for the Red Devils.

Kane McGee Greene was a second-team linebacker choice, Eugene Ray a second-team defensive lineman and Jontae Akin was voted to the second team at defensive back.

Quilcene placed two athletes on the first team in offensive lineman Hunter Simmons and defensive back Robert Evans. Evans also was a second-team pick at running back and return specialist.

Logan Cartensen also made the second team at wide receiver for the Rangers, Tyler Matheson was a second-team pick at defensive back and Isaac Figueroa was a second-teamer at linebacker.

Darrington’s Hunter Anderson was the Offensive MVP.

Volleyball honors

NEAH BAY — Neah Bay seniors Angel Halttunen and Danika Perry along with Crescent senior Naomii Sprague all were picked to the Washington State Coaches Association’s All-State team and highlighted the North Olympic League All-League Volleyball team in voting by league coaches.

Halttunen also was voted to the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association 2025 1B All State Tournament Team.

Red Devils junior Brianna McGimpsey, and sophomores Caylee Moss and Danika Halttunen were first-team All-North Olympic League picks.

Neah Bay sophomores Keylee Tavoi, Trinity Johnson along with junior Alexa Greene and senior Lillie Yallup were second-team all-league picks for the Red Devils.

Red Devils senior Wiinuk Martin, Crescent senior Alexis Dunavant and Loggers’ 8th grader Rozlyn Currie earned honorable mention.