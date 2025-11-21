Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula’s Cinco McNeal attempts a layup while defended by Shoreline’s Sherrell McCullum during the Pirates’ Sophomore Night defeat against the Dolphins.

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula’s Cinco McNeal attempts a layup while defended by Shoreline’s Sherrell McCullum during the Pirates’ Sophomore Night defeat against the Dolphins.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Peninsula College sets sail under new captain

Quick guards, length, tantalizing size inside

PORT ANGELES — A bevy of fast-reacting guards, good length including a pair of tantalizing freshman post players and four Port Angeles and Sequim products make up the 2025-26 Peninsula College men’s basketball team.

The Pirates opened their season late Friday against Clark, play Centralia today at noon and Green River at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This is the first head coaching position for AJ Demond, who started his career as part of the University of Utah men’s basketball program. DeMond went on to be an AAU select coach and then moved into assistant coaching positions at Western Nebraska and two coaching stints for the national junior college powerhouse College of Southern Idaho program. His record as a junior college assistant coach is 90-31.

DeMond is running the program as if Peninsula were a four-year institution itself. He coached four National Junior College Athletic Association All-Americans at Southern Idaho, so he knows how to develop talented players.

“We are preparing our players to play at the four-year level and we do everything in our power to make that a reality for our guys. So we approach weight training, skill development, film sessions and practices with that mentality that provides experience and development so when they do apply to transfer to a four year they are ready.”

Taking over the position in August, DeMond kept a number of Peninsula returners in the fold.

DeMond said point guard Patrick Odingo returns for his third season in Port Angeles after injury forced a medical redshirt.

“Patrick Odingo had a season-ending ankle injury last season and went back to Australia for surgery,” DeMond said. “We have high expectations for him. He’s a steady guy who makes the right reads on ball screens, doesn’t put himself in bad situations and just has a good feel for the game.”

Another redshirt returner is Samuel Tekeste.

“His overall grit and toughness are great qualities,” DeMond said. “He transformed himself in the weight room and is a big strong guard who can attack the rim.”

Paxton Heitsch, a 6-foot-6 guard with outside touch, connected on 13-of-39 3-point attempts in limited minutes last season.

“Size, athleticism, experience and he’s one of our better shooters,” DeMond said.

Cinco McNeal is back for his sophomore season after making a mark with the Pirates last season.

“Cinco McNeal had a good freshman year,” DeMond said. “We love his energy, his vocal leadership and he’s an excellent defender and a phenomenal passer. He’s a Swiss Army knife, he can play multiple positions.”

DeMond brought in a Miles Community College (Montana) transfer in Isaiah Beauchamp, a 5-foot-8 guard who had NCAA Division I offers.

“He’s from Toledo, Ohio and he’s not a freshman, but he’s a gritty guard, tough and athletic,” DeMond said.

DeMond also added Middleton, Idaho prospect Parker Lambert. “He’s a 6-5 wing who can play multiple positions and score,” DeMond said.

Freshman Kayshaun Davis (6-9) and Titus Driver (6-10) bring some intriguing size to the roster.

“Both our bigs have a lot of potential and are working hard,” DeMond said. “They are progressing a lot and have a long way to go, but they will be way better come January.”

Two of the four North Olympic Peninsula products will take redshirts this season.

Sophomore Isaiah Shamp and his former Roughrider teammate Dallas Dunning suffered offseason injuries and will medically redshirt.

Port Angeles guard Gus Halberg and Sequim guard Ethan Melnick have a good shot to find time on the court.

“Gus can really shoot the ball,” DeMond said. “Offensively, he’s got a chance to do some good things, he just has to get bigger and stronger in the weight room.

“Ethan has a really high basketball IQ, he picks up on concepts quickly and that llows him to fill different roles and be more well-rounded and versatile.

“Both of those guys are great character guys, great teammates and work their butts off. I’m excited that we have four local guys on the team and that would be ideal going forward.”

DeMond said the team’s biggest strength entering the season is something the Pirates can control.

“Our effort and our energy, ” DeMond said. “This is a really competitive group that has an excellent work ethic. “We will grow and improve as the season goes and hopefully peak in February and March. We have a lot of guard depth, we can put multiple guys on the floor. Our freshmen bigs have a little ways to go but as they get experience and when they come along we will have a good balance.”

Peninsula College Pirates

• Last Season: 13-14 under former coach

• Returners: Cinco McNeal, G, Soph.; Paxton Heitsch, G, Soph.; Patrick Odingo, G, Soph.; Sam Tekeste, G, RS Fr.;

• Newcomers: Gus Halberg, G, Fr.; Taylor Good, G, Fr.; Titus Driver, C, Fr.; Keyshaun Davis, C, Fr.; Tucker Williams, G, Fr.; Nicolas Hoffman, G, Fr.; Patrick Lambert, G, Fr.; Ethan Melnick, G., Fr.; Troy Demmert, G., Fr. Isaiah Beauchamp, G, Fr.

• Outlook: Pirates may not be the flashiest team, but the mix of guards and plug-and-play forwards provides needed depth for the grind that is an NWAC regular season.

________

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia.

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia.

Previous
AREA SPORTS: PA’s Millie Long takes on No. 25 UW

More in Sports

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Addy Hoffman eyes the lane as she prepares to bowl during the Wolves’ match with North Mason at Laurel Lanes in Port Angeles on Monday.
New bowlers roll for Sequim team

North Olympic League football and volleyball all-league teams

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia. Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Peninsula College sets sail under new captain

Quick guards, length, tantalizing size inside

Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times Washington guard Sayvia Sellers drives to the hoop while defended by Fresno State’s Ava Marr, center, and Millie Long on Wednesday in Seattle.
AREA SPORTS: PA’s Millie Long takes on No. 25 UW

Fresno State senior has Roughrider, Pirate roots

NOAA A Steller sea lion voices his displeasure along a rocky Pacific Coast tideland.
Outdoors: Sea lion numbers, appetites grow

Makah-Western Washington University study provides data on sea lion diet

Neah Bay's Ryana Moss is one of the leaders for the Peninsula College women's team this season. Moss scored in double figures in two straight games in Pasco last weekend. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Peninsula women look to uphold high standard

Pirates battling injuries early in the season

Port Angeles bowler Zoey Van Gordon with her coach Becky Gundersen, left, signed to compete at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOWLING: PA’s Van Gordon makes history with college signing

Port Angeles High School senior Zoey Van Gordon made… Continue reading

Left, Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; and Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive

Sequim’s Ava Shinkle and Port Angeles’ Lynzee Reid each had outstanding performances… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils.
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay to make another long road trip

More than 1,800 miles of travel in seven days for the Red Devils

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Highline, Spokane win NWAC soccer titles

For the first time since 2022, neither the Peninsula College… Continue reading

The Port Angeles girls swim team finished 12th at state this weekend. From left, top row, are Amayah Nelson, Lizzy Shaw and Lynzee Reid. From left, bottom row, are Anaya Tejeda, Chloe Kay-Sanders and Mia Francis. (Sally Cole)
STATE SWIMMING: PA, Sequim teams finish in top 18

PA’s Lynzee Reid third in diving; Sequim’s Ava Shinkle fifth in 200 IM

Neah Bay Red Devils
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay fends off Garfield-Palouse in a shootout

Red Devils win 60-54 as Vikings’ rally comes up short

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula women drop two on opening weekend

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team went up against two… Continue reading