MEN’S BASKETBALL: Peninsula College sets sail under new captain

PORT ANGELES — A bevy of fast-reacting guards, good length including a pair of tantalizing freshman post players and four Port Angeles and Sequim products make up the 2025-26 Peninsula College men’s basketball team.

The Pirates opened their season late Friday against Clark, play Centralia today at noon and Green River at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This is the first head coaching position for AJ Demond, who started his career as part of the University of Utah men’s basketball program. DeMond went on to be an AAU select coach and then moved into assistant coaching positions at Western Nebraska and two coaching stints for the national junior college powerhouse College of Southern Idaho program. His record as a junior college assistant coach is 90-31.

DeMond is running the program as if Peninsula were a four-year institution itself. He coached four National Junior College Athletic Association All-Americans at Southern Idaho, so he knows how to develop talented players.

“We are preparing our players to play at the four-year level and we do everything in our power to make that a reality for our guys. So we approach weight training, skill development, film sessions and practices with that mentality that provides experience and development so when they do apply to transfer to a four year they are ready.”

Taking over the position in August, DeMond kept a number of Peninsula returners in the fold.

DeMond said point guard Patrick Odingo returns for his third season in Port Angeles after injury forced a medical redshirt.

“Patrick Odingo had a season-ending ankle injury last season and went back to Australia for surgery,” DeMond said. “We have high expectations for him. He’s a steady guy who makes the right reads on ball screens, doesn’t put himself in bad situations and just has a good feel for the game.”

Another redshirt returner is Samuel Tekeste.

“His overall grit and toughness are great qualities,” DeMond said. “He transformed himself in the weight room and is a big strong guard who can attack the rim.”

Paxton Heitsch, a 6-foot-6 guard with outside touch, connected on 13-of-39 3-point attempts in limited minutes last season.

“Size, athleticism, experience and he’s one of our better shooters,” DeMond said.

Cinco McNeal is back for his sophomore season after making a mark with the Pirates last season.

“Cinco McNeal had a good freshman year,” DeMond said. “We love his energy, his vocal leadership and he’s an excellent defender and a phenomenal passer. He’s a Swiss Army knife, he can play multiple positions.”

DeMond brought in a Miles Community College (Montana) transfer in Isaiah Beauchamp, a 5-foot-8 guard who had NCAA Division I offers.

“He’s from Toledo, Ohio and he’s not a freshman, but he’s a gritty guard, tough and athletic,” DeMond said.

DeMond also added Middleton, Idaho prospect Parker Lambert. “He’s a 6-5 wing who can play multiple positions and score,” DeMond said.

Freshman Kayshaun Davis (6-9) and Titus Driver (6-10) bring some intriguing size to the roster.

“Both our bigs have a lot of potential and are working hard,” DeMond said. “They are progressing a lot and have a long way to go, but they will be way better come January.”

Two of the four North Olympic Peninsula products will take redshirts this season.

Sophomore Isaiah Shamp and his former Roughrider teammate Dallas Dunning suffered offseason injuries and will medically redshirt.

Port Angeles guard Gus Halberg and Sequim guard Ethan Melnick have a good shot to find time on the court.

“Gus can really shoot the ball,” DeMond said. “Offensively, he’s got a chance to do some good things, he just has to get bigger and stronger in the weight room.

“Ethan has a really high basketball IQ, he picks up on concepts quickly and that llows him to fill different roles and be more well-rounded and versatile.

“Both of those guys are great character guys, great teammates and work their butts off. I’m excited that we have four local guys on the team and that would be ideal going forward.”

DeMond said the team’s biggest strength entering the season is something the Pirates can control.

“Our effort and our energy, ” DeMond said. “This is a really competitive group that has an excellent work ethic. “We will grow and improve as the season goes and hopefully peak in February and March. We have a lot of guard depth, we can put multiple guys on the floor. Our freshmen bigs have a little ways to go but as they get experience and when they come along we will have a good balance.”

Peninsula College Pirates

• Last Season: 13-14 under former coach

• Returners: Cinco McNeal, G, Soph.; Paxton Heitsch, G, Soph.; Patrick Odingo, G, Soph.; Sam Tekeste, G, RS Fr.;

• Newcomers: Gus Halberg, G, Fr.; Taylor Good, G, Fr.; Titus Driver, C, Fr.; Keyshaun Davis, C, Fr.; Tucker Williams, G, Fr.; Nicolas Hoffman, G, Fr.; Patrick Lambert, G, Fr.; Ethan Melnick, G., Fr.; Troy Demmert, G., Fr. Isaiah Beauchamp, G, Fr.

• Outlook: Pirates may not be the flashiest team, but the mix of guards and plug-and-play forwards provides needed depth for the grind that is an NWAC regular season.

