KLAHHANE GYMNASTICS: Local gymnasts college a trove of medals

The Klahhane Gymnastics Xcel Silver Team of Aubrie Huisman, Kinley Matthews, Alexa Conway, Reagan Haguewood, Nora Pecoraro, Penny Goodwin, Sasha Gmazel and Lucy Monaghan at the Battle in Bellevue. (Klahhane Gymnastics)

PORT ANGELES — The Klahhane Gymnastics Xcel team had a number of outstanding performances, bringing home several gold medals.

On Jan. 17, Klahhane’s Xcel bronze team competed at the Biggest Little Meet, hosted by Gymagine Gymnastics in Mukilteo, while the Xcel silver, gold, and platinum teams took the floor at the Battle in Bellevue, hosted by Gym East at the Meydenbauer Center and sponsored by Harley-Davidson.

Xcel gold gymnast Lorelei Sanders led the weekend with an outstanding all-around victory at Battle in Bellevue, capturing first place all-around with a 37.30. Sanders also claimed first on vault at 9.55 and bars at 9.225, third in the floor exercise and fourth on the beam.

Lorelei Sanders, Klahhane Gymnastics.

Xcel silver gymnast Aubrie Huisman earned a big win on the vault, taking first with a 9.575.

At the Biggest Little Meet, Xcel bronze athletes dominated with multiple podium finishes. Bryn Christensen had a remarkable meet, sweeping the competition with a first-place all-around score of 37.95 and four event titles, highlighted by a huge 9.65 score on the beam. Emma Petersen also delivered an exceptional performance, winning first all-around 37.40 and capturing the vault, bars and beam titles.

Additional top finishes came from athletes across all levels, showcasing the depth and strength of the Klahhane program. They include:

Xcel Bronze — Biggest Little Meet, Mukilteo

Emma Petersen — 37.40 all-around, first; vault 9.3, first; bars 9.5, first; beam 9.6, first, floor 9.0.

Piper Jorgensen — 37.0 all-around, second; vault 8.8, third; bars 9.3, fourth; beam 9.55, second; floor 9.35.

Bryn Christensen — 37.95 all-around, first; vault 9.4, first; bars, 9.5, first; beam 9.65, first; floor 9.4.

Lucy Zahrt — 36.6 all-around, second; vault, 8.7, fourth; bars, 9.45, second; beam, 9.25, fourth; floor, 9.2, third.

Emily Johnson — 36.0 all-around, fifth; vault, 9.1, third; bars, 8.9, seventh; beam, 9.2, fifth; floor, 8.8, fourth.

Georgia Monds — 35.55 all-around, sixth; vault 8.0, ninth; bars 9.200 sixth, beam, 9.05, seventh; floor, 9.3, second.

Xcel Silver — Battle in Bellevue

Nora Pecoraro — 35.025 all-around, fourth; vault, 8.575, 13th; bars, 9.3, seventh; beam, 8.05, fourth; floor, 9.1, fifth.

Penny Goodwin — 36.75 all-around, fifth; vault 8.775, 11th; bars, 9.375, fifth; beam, 9.3, third; floor, 9.3, fourth.

Kinley Matthews — 36.425 all-around, seventh; vault, 9.45, second; bars, 8.8, 13th; beam, 9.1, seventh; floor, 9.075, sixth.

Lucy Monaghan — 36.075 all-around, ninth; vault, 9.125, fifth; bars, 9.2; 10th; beam 9.1, seventh, floor, 8.65, 11th.

Alexa Conway — 35.625 all-around, 10th; vault 9.0, fourth; bars, 9.1, 11th; beam, 8.95, eighth; floor, 8.575, eighth.

Reagan Haguewood — 35.85 all-around, 12th; vault 9.0, eighth; bars, 9.25, eighth; beam, 8.95, 11th, floor, 8.65, 11th.

Aubrie Huisman — 35.575 all-around, 13th; vault 9.575, first; bars, 8.4, fourth; beam, 8.95, 11th; floor, 8.65, 11th.

Sasha Gmazel: 33.775 all-around, 13th; vault, 7.95, 13th; bars, 8.875, 12th, beam, 8.85, beam, 13th, floor, 8.1, 13th.

Xcel Gold — Battle in Bellevue

Lorelei Sanders — 37.3 all-around, first; vault, 9.55, first; bars, 9.225 first, beam, 9.125, fourth; floor, 9.4, third.

Zayleigh McCullem — 34.175 all-around, seventh; vault, 9.05, fifth; bars, 8.375, fifth; beam, 7.6, seventh; floor, 9.15, eighth.

Abigail Odland — 36.025 all-around, eighth; vault, 8.85, 10th; bars, 9.35, first; beam, 8.775, 11th; floor, 9.05, sixth.

Emily Bair — 35.825 all-around, eighth; vault, 9.5, third; bars, 8.9, eighth; beam, 8.325, sixth; floor, 9.1, ninth.

Xcel Platinum — Battle in Bellevue

Elyse Brown — 35.55 all-around, fourth; vault, 8.9, third; bars, 8.8, sixth; beam, 8.775, fourth; floor, 9.075, sixth.