GYMNASTICS: Athletes from Sequim, Port Angeles qualify for state meet

Two gymnasts from Port Angeles and Sequim qualified for the state 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics meet Feb. 19-20 at Sammamish High School. Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown qualified for state in the floor, vault and the bars. She placed fourth all-around at district. Joining her will be fellow freshman Emily Bair from Sequim. She qualified for state on the beam. From left are Sequim/Port Angeles assistant coach Laura Blevins, Brown, Bair and head coach Elizabeth DeFrang.