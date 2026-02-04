GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: PA, Sequim both in state tournament this weekend

In their inaugural seasons of girls flag football, both Sequim and Port Angeles squads qualified for the state 1A/2A tournament that begins Saturday.

Port Angeles will host its game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Peninsula College against Kingston. Sequim will go on the road to play Squalicum at Ferndale High School at 2:30 p.m.

The Roughriders qualified by beating North Kitsap 49-7 in the District 3 tournament. The Riders lost to Klahowya 35-31 and then beat Sequim 28-7 to finish third at district, earning a No. 4 seed and home game in the state tournament.

Sequim qualified for state by beating Washington 14-7. The Wolves lost to Kingston 37-7 and then lost to Port Angeles. The Wolves are a No. 6 seed at state and Squalicum a No. 3 seed.

Lynden is the No. 1 seed and will play Chief Sealth, while Klahowya is a No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Cedarcrest.

If either Port Angeles or Sequim win, they will move on the state semifinals on Feb. 13 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium. The finals will be played Feb. 14.