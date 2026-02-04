GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: PA, Sequim both in state tournament this weekend

In their inaugural seasons of girls flag football, both Sequim and Port Angeles squads qualified for the state 1A/2A tournament that begins Saturday.

Port Angeles will host its game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Peninsula College against Kingston. Sequim will go on the road to play Squalicum at Ferndale High School at 2:30 p.m.

The Roughriders qualified by beating North Kitsap 49-7 in the District 3 tournament. The Riders lost to Klahowya 35-31 and then beat Sequim 28-7 to finish third at district, earning a No. 4 seed and home game in the state tournament.

Sequim qualified for state by beating Washington 14-7. The Wolves lost to Kingston 37-7 and then lost to Port Angeles. The Wolves are a No. 6 seed at state and Squalicum a No. 3 seed.

Lynden is the No. 1 seed and will play Chief Sealth, while Klahowya is a No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Cedarcrest.

If either Port Angeles or Sequim win, they will move on the state semifinals on Feb. 13 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium. The finals will be played Feb. 14.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: PA, Sequim both in state tournament this weekend

