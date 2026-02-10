GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles duo competes at state meet

TUKWILA — Port Angeles got one competitor in the top half of the individual finishers at the state 1A/2A girls bowling championship Monday at Bowlero in Tukwila.

Port Angeles senior Zoey Van Gordon finished 34th with an 837 six-game series. Van Gordon’s top game was a 163. She bowled 123-163-127-147-132-145.

Her teammate Leilah Franich finished 61st with a 695. She rolled 129-115-116-114-102-119.

“Both Leilah and Zoey earned the right to compete at the highest level and I am proud of their efforts,” said coach Becky Gundersen.

The state individual champion was freshman Mila Davis of Columbia River, who rolled a 1,114, just edging another freshman Zoey Jason of R.A. Long, who bowled an 1,100. Davis had the top game at state with a 236.

A total of 105 individuals competed at state with 64 athletes bowling six full games.

R.A. Long won the team championship, while Columbia River was second. Olympic League champion Klahowya was fourth, while Bremerton and Olympic were tied for sixth. Port Angeles did not have a full team at state.

Franich returns next year to lead the Roughriders, while Van Gordon will be bowling for St. Martin’s University next year.

Previous
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyann Connary, Port Angeles flag football

More in Sports

GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles duo competes at state meet

Port Angeles got one competitor in the top half of… Continue reading

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE: Port Angeles to host district meet beginning Friday

For the first time in some years, Port Angeles… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Klahhane Gymnastics welcomes new leadership

Klahhane Gymnastics announced new leadership beginning in February. Megan… Continue reading

PREP WRESTLING: More than 50 area athletes qualify for Mat Classic state tournament

Forks, East Jefferson each tally six district champions

Tyann Connary, Port Angeles girls flag football.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyann Connary, Port Angeles flag football

The Kingston Buccaneers were determined to take away receiver Pyper Alton in… Continue reading

Two gymnasts from Port Angeles and Sequim qualified for the state 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics meet Feb. 19-20 at Sammamish High School. Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown qualified for state in the floor, vault and the bars. She placed fourth all-around at district. Joining her will be fellow freshman Emily Bair from Sequim. She qualified for state on the beam. From left are Sequim/Port Angeles assistant coach Laura Blevins, Brown, Bair and head coach Elizabeth DeFrang.
GYMNASTICS: Athletes from Sequim, Port Angeles qualify for state meet

Two gymnasts from Port Angeles and Sequim qualified for the state 1A/2A/3A… Continue reading

Seattle's Derick Hall (58) strip sacks New England quarterback Drake Maye during Super Bowl 60 in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Getty Images)
SUPER BOWL LX: A Boom redux for the Seattle Seahawks

The bullies are back. The Seattle Seahawks, who… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb runs with the ball against Kingston defenders in a state quarterfinal girls flag football game at Peninsula College. (Dave Logan/Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Riders hang on in overtime to make state semifinals

In the team’s first year of existence, the Port… Continue reading

The Neah Bay girls basketball team celebrates senior Cerise Moss (14) scoring her 1,000th career point for the Red Devils. In the same game, Sequim's Gracie Chartraw also scored her 1,000th career point.
PREP BASKETBALL: Records fall as Neah Bay girls beat Sequim

Chartraw, Moss both break 1,000-point plateau

Peninsula College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men hang on to win, keep playoff hopes alive

Women win 49th game in a row in North Region

Runners in the Run The Peninsula's Elwha Bridge Run take off into the rain Saturday morning. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
RUN THE PENINSULA: Nearly 500 take on the Elwha Bridge Run

Nearly 500 people young and old braved the wet… Continue reading

Forks’ Radly Benett, left, rebounds in front of Neah Bay’s Daniel Cumming on Thursday night in Forks.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Neah Bay handles Forks’ challenge

Sequim, Port Angeles boys fall on the road