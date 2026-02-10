GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles duo competes at state meet

TUKWILA — Port Angeles got one competitor in the top half of the individual finishers at the state 1A/2A girls bowling championship Monday at Bowlero in Tukwila.

Port Angeles senior Zoey Van Gordon finished 34th with an 837 six-game series. Van Gordon’s top game was a 163. She bowled 123-163-127-147-132-145.

Her teammate Leilah Franich finished 61st with a 695. She rolled 129-115-116-114-102-119.

“Both Leilah and Zoey earned the right to compete at the highest level and I am proud of their efforts,” said coach Becky Gundersen.

The state individual champion was freshman Mila Davis of Columbia River, who rolled a 1,114, just edging another freshman Zoey Jason of R.A. Long, who bowled an 1,100. Davis had the top game at state with a 236.

A total of 105 individuals competed at state with 64 athletes bowling six full games.

R.A. Long won the team championship, while Columbia River was second. Olympic League champion Klahowya was fourth, while Bremerton and Olympic were tied for sixth. Port Angeles did not have a full team at state.

Franich returns next year to lead the Roughriders, while Van Gordon will be bowling for St. Martin’s University next year.