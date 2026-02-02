GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles’ Franich, Van Gordon qualify for state

LAKEWOOD — The Port Angeles girls bowling team will send a pair of competitors to the state 1A/2A state bowling championship Monday.

Zoey Van Gordon, the team’s top bowler, will be going to state for the second straight year after having a solid performance at the District 3 tournament held at Bowlero Lanes. She will be joined by Leilah Franich, who had a spectacular district tournament, rolling a score 40 pins above her regular-season average to finish seventh.

Franich recorded a turkey (three straight strikes) in all three of her games and rolled scores of 186, 181 and 161 for a 528 series.

“Leilah was dialed in and is peaking at just the right time. As a junior, I’m very excited for her,” said Port Angeles coach Becky Gundersen.

Van Gordon had a 489 (157, 174, 158) to finish 14th at district. She finished 20th at state last year.

“She’s put in an incredible amount of time and the state tournament will be a great finish to her high school bowling experience,” Gundersen said.

Addy Hoffman of Sequim bowled a 374 (132-131-111) to finish 41st.

Winning the district championship was Claire Baker of Klahowya with a 601. She bowled a 244 in her final game to surge past several bowlers to take the title. Klahowya also won the district team championship by nearly 300 pins over Bremerton.

The 1A/2A WIAA State Bowling Championships will take place Monday at Bowlero in Tukwila and can be streamed live on NFHS.