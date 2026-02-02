GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles’ Franich, Van Gordon qualify for state

LAKEWOOD — The Port Angeles girls bowling team will send a pair of competitors to the state 1A/2A state bowling championship Monday.

Zoey Van Gordon, the team’s top bowler, will be going to state for the second straight year after having a solid performance at the District 3 tournament held at Bowlero Lanes. She will be joined by Leilah Franich, who had a spectacular district tournament, rolling a score 40 pins above her regular-season average to finish seventh.

Franich recorded a turkey (three straight strikes) in all three of her games and rolled scores of 186, 181 and 161 for a 528 series.

“Leilah was dialed in and is peaking at just the right time. As a junior, I’m very excited for her,” said Port Angeles coach Becky Gundersen.

Van Gordon had a 489 (157, 174, 158) to finish 14th at district. She finished 20th at state last year.

“She’s put in an incredible amount of time and the state tournament will be a great finish to her high school bowling experience,” Gundersen said.

Addy Hoffman of Sequim bowled a 374 (132-131-111) to finish 41st.

Winning the district championship was Claire Baker of Klahowya with a 601. She bowled a 244 in her final game to surge past several bowlers to take the title. Klahowya also won the district team championship by nearly 300 pins over Bremerton.

The 1A/2A WIAA State Bowling Championships will take place Monday at Bowlero in Tukwila and can be streamed live on NFHS.

Previous
BOYS BASKETBALL: Wolves wake up for furious fourth quarter, rally past rival Roughriders
Next
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Liam Sprague, Crescent basketball

More in Sports

The Klahhane Gymnastics Xcel gold team of, from left, Emily Bair, Abigail Odland, Lorelei Sanders and Zayleigh McCullem finished first at the Freedom Invitational Gymnastics Meet at the Kitsap Pavilion last week. (Klahhane Gymnastics)
KLAHHANE GYMNASTICS: Xcel gold first at Freedom Invite

Klahhane Gymnastics Xcel teams delivered an outstanding weekend of competition… Continue reading

Liam Sprague, Crescent basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Liam Sprague, Crescent basketball

Crescent basketball player Liam Sprague finished the season with a flourish, showing… Continue reading

GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles’ Franich, Van Gordon qualify for state

The Port Angeles girls bowling team will send a pair… Continue reading

WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks’ Jade Blair wins her fifth tournament this season

Forks’ Jade Blair won another wrestling tournament, taking first in… Continue reading

Sequim's Mason Rapelje drives up the court against the defense of Port Angeles' Ashton Gedelman on Friday in Sequim. Rapelje scored 37 points to lead the Wolves to a 71-66 win over the Roughriders. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Wolves wake up for furious fourth quarter, rally past rival Roughriders

Rapelje has 37 points for Sequim, Pierce 29 for PA

Sequim's Jordyn Julmist dribbles against the defense of Port Angeles' Mikkiah Stevens on Friday night in Sequim. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim hot from the floor in win over Port Angeles

Sequim put together its finest performance of the season in… Continue reading

Forks' Bailey Johnson brings the ball up the floor against North Beach on Friday in Forks with teammate Skye Hestand. Johnson, despite a broken wrist, scored 25 points in a 67-25 victory. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP ROUNDUP: Forks girls win to stay in first place

Crescent’s Liam Sprague scores 42 in victory

More than 80 members of the Forks and Port Angeles wrestling clubs competed in a special event held in honor of Jim Ross, a lifelong supporter of wrestling in Forks who recently died of cancer.
AREA SPORTS: Jim Ross’ legacy celebrated at Forks Wrestling Club event

Forks High School… Continue reading

Canadian angler Peter Sherk caught this 23-pound chinook while fishing off Victoria’s Macaulay Point. Changes sought to Canada’s Salmon Allocation Policy would favor commercial fishing over recreational interests.
OUTDOORS: Canadian recreational salmon fishing facing big changes

BOLDT DECISION, CANADIAN style? In recent years, Canadian waters have become a… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS: Peninsula women continue winning ways

Peninsula College’s tight… Continue reading

OUTDOORS: Sportsman’s Show in Puyallup all weekend; razor digs at the coast

The Washington Sportsman’s Show,… Continue reading

Matthew Nash (2)/Olympic Peninsula News Group Sequim’s Ruby Moxley-Horgan cuts back and scores on a rushing touchdown during the Wolves’ 42-11 win over Bremerton on Wednesday night. The Wolves sealed a share of the first-ever Olympic League flag football championship with the victory.
FLAG FOOTBALL: Sequim splits Olympic League title with Klahowya, open district play Friday night

In the final tune up for tonight’s beginning of the… Continue reading