GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim shakes off slow start for senior night triumph

Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Jordyn Julmist is closely defended while putting up a shot attempt against Bremerton as teammate Vaeh Owens, far left, looks on during the Wolves’ win over the Knights at Rick Kaps Gymnasium on Thursday.

SEQUIM — Sequim shook off a slow senior night start to take down a challenge from Bremerton in a 59-37 Olympic League girls basketball victory at Rick Kaps Gymnasium on Thursday night.

The Wolves trailed 15-12 after one quarter but outscored the Knights 40-16 in the second and third to take a 20-plus point lead into the fourth.

Sequim celebrated seniors Hailey Wagner, Nevaeh Owens, Olivia Barros and Rilynn Whitehead.

“Hailey had a good game with 12 point, seven rebounds and three steals,” coach Joclin Julmist said.

“Olivia and Nevaeh both had three points on their senior night.”

“[Junior point guard] Gracie Chartraw led us with 21 points, nine steals, six rebounds and five assists in limited minutes.”

Sophomore Kaiya Robinson had a big night with 15 points, two assists and two boards.

“Kaiya had her best game offensively,” Julmist.

Jordyn Julmist contributed five points, six boards and four steals.

The Wolves faced Neah Bay in a nonleague season finale late Friday.

Sequim (11-3, 12-5) finished third overall in the Olympic League standings and will find out its Class 2A West Central District Tournament seeding on Monday.

The Wolves will likely host a first-round, loser-out game on Feb. 14.

Sequim 59, Bremerton 37

Brem. 15 9 7 6 — 37

Sequim 12 22 18 7 — 59

Sequim (59) — Chartraw 21, Robinson 15, Wagner 12, Julmist 5, Owens 3, Barros 3, Whitehead, Daniels, Nolan, Rhynes.

Port Angeles 63, Kingston 41

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic League champion Roughriders rolled out to a 9-0 lead, overcame some third-quarter mistakes and finished strong for a senior night victory in their regular season finale.

“It was our senior night, when we honored Teanna Clark, Lindsay Smith, Mikkhia Stevens, Becca Manson and Kenzie Moses,” coach Michael Poindexter said.

“We jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes largely due to three Lindsay Smith steals, which led directly to five of her nine first quarter points.”

Smith posted a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds plus six steals and four assists.

Clark added 18 points and swiped a team-high seven steals.

“Teanna Clark led us in 3-point shooting with four 3s,” Poindexter said.

The Buccaneers didn’t lie down and roll over, however.

“Kingston got to within 10 in the third quarter due to our shooting 3-of-12 on field goals in the third quarter; also, our offensive decision-making and execution didn’t match our solid first-half play,” Poindexter said.

“Morgan Politika helped keep us afloat in the third quarter, scoring four of our six points that quarter. She had a solid night rebounding and took care of the ball well.

Stevens had four points and four assists and Manson added five points and four steals.

“Becca Manson had a great night both on defense and in gathering offensive rebounds,” Poindexter said.

“Maddie Walton did an excellent job of collecting five rebounds in just eight minutes of play.”

Port Angeles (13-1, 15-6) will await its Class 2A West Central District seeding with the knowledge they have earned a first-round bye. The Riders will host a district quarterfinal game on Feb. 18.

Port Angeles 63, Kingston 41

Kingston 8 8 16 9 — 41

Port Angeles 22 14 6 21 — 63

Port Angeles (63) — Smith 24, Clark 18, Politika 7, Manson 4, Moses 4, Stevens 2, Doherty 2, Bourland 2, Schmidt, Walton.

________

