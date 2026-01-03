GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP (Updated): Australian team dominates paint against Roughriders

Port Angeles’ Sariah Doherty drives the lane against the Surfcoast Chargers, a team from Melbourne, Australia. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles girls basketball team ran into a traveling Australian team with a lot of size and a lot of skill playing the inside game in a 65-55 loss Friday in Port Angeles.

The game against the Surfcoast Chargers out of Melbourne, Australia, was an exhibition contest and will not count in the standings.

The Chargers had a lot of size with 6-foot-1 Ella Condon an especially tough match-up in the paint. She finished with 22 points. The Chargers also had another 6-fo0ter, Sienna Stone, who finished with 15. The Chargers showed off a lot of slick inside passing and cuts to score 42 points by halftime.

“That was the best inside game we’ll see all year unless we get to state,” said Port Angeles coach Michael Poindexter. The Roughriders had just returned from a tournament in Meridian and played their fourth game in five days during the Christmas-New Year’s break.

“We got better. I was impressed with how we hung in. We got down in a hole and we could’ve climbed into it and gone to sleep,” Poindexter said. “I liked our second half fight. I thought our kids showed resilience.”

Down 42-26 at the half, the Riders did hold the Chargers to just 23 points in the second half and outscored them in both the third and fourth quarters.

Lindsay Smith led the Riders with 17 points, while Sariah Doherty had 13, Teanna Clark 11 and Morgan Politika 9.

Port Angeles (2-0, 4-5) hosts Sequim (3-1, 3-3) at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in a return to Olympic League action.

In other girls games Friday night, East Jefferson beat University Prep 59-30. For updates, check www.peninsuladailynews.com or look in Monday’s e-edition.

Surfcoast Chargers 65, Port Angeles 55

PA 13 13 15 14 — 55

SC 19 23 12 11 — 65

Port Angeles (55) — Smith 17, Doherty 13, Clark 11, Politika 9, Stevens 3, Manson 2.

Forks 50, Ilwaco 21

ILWACO — The Forks girls basketball team got most of its roster back just in time for the Spartans’ Pacific 2B League opener, a 50-21 romp over Ilwaco.

Coach David Hurn said they knew Ilwaco was a little down this year, but the team didn’t want to take anything for granted in a league opener.

“We played good defensively, that was our focus going in,” Hurn said. He said the Spartans held Ilwaco to just four points an zero field goals in that first half, getting up 33-4. In fact, Forks opened the lead up to 50-11 after three quarters as the reserves played the whole fourth quarter.

The Spartans got back Karee Neel and Fynlie Peters who have been out a few games. Peters contributed 15 points.

“I’m very proud of our younger kids. They picked up some big minutes [with Peters and Neel out]. It will make our team stronger,” Hurn said.

Bailey Johnson led the team with 17 points, while Avery Dilley and Chloe Gaydeski each scored seven.

The Spartans (1-0, 4-6) have a big game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Raymond-South Bend, which is considered one of the teams to beat in the Pacific 2B League.

Forks 50, Ilwaco 21

Forks 14 19 17 0 — 50

Ilwaco 2 2 7 10 — 21

Forks (50) — Johnson 17, Peters 15, Dilley 7, Gaydeski 7, B. Rondeau 3, Neel 1.