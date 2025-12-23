FOOTBALL: Gridiron duo play in Tiki Bowl

HONOLULU — Longtime friends and football teammates Brayden Wopperer and Dylan Mann competed in Saturday’s Hawaii Tiki Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium.

The duo, who started playing together for the Port Angeles Future Riders at age 7, also played together in middle and Port Angeles High School before Wopperer transferred to Sequim.

Playing together on Team Po’okela (excellence in Hawaiian), Wopperer and Mann triumphed 23-9 over Team Kekoa (the warrior).

Hawaii Tiki Bowl rosters are made up of senior football players and are constructed based on recommendations by coaches and scouting services.

Mann was a first-team All-Olympic League selection at linebacker, while Wopperer earned a second-team nod along the defensive line.

There are 35-40 players on each team, and the group visited Hawaii from Dec. 17-22.

Little League signups

SEQUIM — Registration is underway for Sequim Little League’s 2026 T-Ball, baseball and softball seasons.

The league offers T-Ball for ages 4-6, Minors (9-10), Majors (11-12) for baseball and softball and Intermediate/Juniors/Seniors (13-16) Division for boys and a Girls Junior/Senior Division (13-16).

The cost is $120 per player, and there is a $20 early bird discount before Dec. 31.

Fee assistance is available through a T-Mobile Call Up grant. To register, visit www. sequimlittleleague.com.

Boys soccer training

PORT ANGELES — A three-times-a-week preseason conditioning program open to area high school and club boys soccer players will run from Jan. 5 to Feb. 27.

Sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Wally Sigmar Field at Peninsula College.

Storm King FC coach Mike LaGrange will lead the program.

The program is free for current Storm King FC members, $75 for the public.

To register, visit www.storm kingsoccer.com.

1,000-point scorers

CLALLAM BAY — During a fast-paced matchup at Clallam Bay High School on Dec. 12, Bruins player William Hull and Neah Bay player Tyler Swan each reached the 1,000-point milestone and were awarded commemorative game balls.

Swan achieved the milestone in the second quarter, and Hull followed in the third