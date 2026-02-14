DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Sequim girls stay alive with big win over Olympic

SEQUIM — Sequim shook off a slow start, navigated early foul trouble for do-it-all point guard Gracie Chartraw and received a strong performance from Kaiya Robinson in eliminating Olympic League foe Olympic 54-29 in a Class 2A West Central District Tournament girls basketball contest Saturday.

With the win, the No. 5-seeded Wolves (13-6) advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament and will face No. 4-seed Steilacoom at Steilacoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Saturday afternoon the Wolves were less than aggressive to open the contest, ettling for long 3-point jumpshots rather than attacking the rack on offense and letting the Trojans pick up foul calls and get to the free throw line on the defensive end to lead 9-8 after the first quarter.

Sequim took control with essentially a quarter-long run in the second quarter going on a 14-0 run to start the second quarter, only allowing one single field goal with 2:26 to go before halftime to make it 23-11 at the break.

Kaiya Robinson had eight of her 14 points in the first half, knocking down two 3-point shots for the Wolves.

“Kaiya had a really good game on the offensive side and defensively she had 14 points and 2 steals she has been very consistent the few games,” coach Joclin Julmist said.

Chartraw scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, despite picking up her second foul with under 4 minutes in the first half.

“Gracie led us in scoring with 21 points and seven steals,” Julmist said.

Jordyn Julmist had a solid stretch in the second quarter with Chartraw taking a seat for a couple of in-game minutes and finished with a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

“She also guarded Olympic’s best player the whole game in a box-and-one,” Joclin Julmist said.

Charlie Nolan added eight points off the bench.

“Charlie came of the bench ready to play scoring 8 points in limited time and grabbing four rebounds,” Julmist said. “She has a gift for putting the ball in the basket. “

Julmist said senior post Hailey Wagner was hobbled but played hard.

“Hailey gave us all she had she’s been nursing an ankle injury all season,” Julmist said. “She had 9 rebounds and played great defense.”

PREP BASKETBALL: PA smothers Orting 48-33 to move on in playoffs
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles girls upset Klahowya, finish third at state

