Kody Williams poses with his family after signing a commitment to play baseball for Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. From left are brother Kyler Williams, father Josh Williams, Kody and mother Jenny Williams. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Kody Williams poses with his family after signing a commitment to play baseball for Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. From left are brother Kyler Williams, father Josh Williams, Kody and mother Jenny Williams. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

COLLEGE SIGNING: Port Angeles’ Williams a man with a plan — signs to play baseball for Skagit Valley

PORT ANGELES — Kody Williams knows what he wants and is determined to get it.

So far, his plan has been working.

Williams, a pitcher and first baseman for the Port Angeles Roughriders, made up his mind a while ago that he wanted to play college baseball at Skagit Valley College and the Cardinals’ coach Grady Tweit. Last week, Williams made that wish come true, signing a commitment to play for the Cardinals.

“I knew where I wanted to go. I’ve known Grady for years,” Williams said. He said he never seriously considered any other school.

“Grady is getting a good one,” said his high school and Wilder Baseball Club coach Zac Moore.

Williams takes his education as seriously as his baseball. He often can be found at the sidelines of local sporting events as part of the medical staff at games and is a teacher’s assistant. He plans to study kinesiology at Skagit Valley and a four-year school and move on to coaching or working in strength and conditioning.

Williams had a decent sophomore season for the Riders baseball team. There were signs and glimmers that he was a very good player. But, no one saw coming all that he accomplished in the 2025 season.

No one but Williams, that is.

Williams was spectacular for the Riders in 2025, turning himself into the team’s best and most reliable starting pitcher. He threw a no-hitter, several one-hitters and several complete games. He finished the season with a 5-0 record and a 2.05 ERA.

He made first-team all-Olympic League as a pitcher and helped Port Angeles win its first game at the state tournament in 24 years. Williams, ever the perfectionist, felt his game at state wasn’t his best, but he kept the heavily favored Tumwater Thunderbirds in check over four innings, allowing just two earned runs as the Riders came back to win the game in extra innings.

Williams finished the season with 51 innings pitched in nine starts and 31 strikeouts to just nine walks and two hit batsmen. The sky is the limit for what he can accomplish his senior year coming up in a few months.

That was the result of just plain hard work, Moore said. Moore said the path was anything but easy for Williams, but that by choosing the hard road, he chose the right road.

“He put a lot of effort in during the offseason. He was working out almost every day,” Moore said. “He stood up to the challenge and made himself better. He made everyone around him better. He wasn’t going to take mediocre.”

Coaches, friends and family spoke about Williams’ leadership skills. Moore said he “leads without needing to be the loudest voice in the room.”

There is a long baseball pipeline between Port Angeles and Skagit Valley. He will join former teammates Colton Romero and Kaleb Mullins. A long list of former Roughriders who have gone on the play for the Cardinals, including Wyatt Hall, who was recently named the Skagit Valley College Athlete of the Year and now plays for Cal State, San Bernardino.

Williams said he wants to continue to play baseball at a four-year school after Skagit Valley, but he has no plans on a specific school just yet.

“I’ll sit down with Grady and look at my options and what’s the best fit,” he said. “For the next two years, I’m focused on Skagit Valley.”

“You continue to write your own story. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings,” Moore told Williams.

Previous
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer

More in Sports

Kody Williams poses with his family after signing a commitment to play baseball for Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. From left are brother Kyler Williams, father Josh Williams, Kody and mother Jenny Williams. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
COLLEGE SIGNING: Port Angeles’ Williams a man with a plan — signs to play baseball for Skagit Valley

Kody Williams knows what he wants and is determined… Continue reading

Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer

Port Angeles’ Kennedy Rognlien capped off her prep soccer career with a… Continue reading

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Green River pulls away from Peninsula College men in second half

The Peninsula College men got off to good starts in… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles’ Gladfelter 11th at NAIA cross-country nationals

For the second straight year, Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils
STATE 1B PLAYOFFS: (Updated) Big fourth quarter leads DeSales over Neah Bay

The Neah Bay Red Devils played No. 1 seed… Continue reading

Peninsula College Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men begin season with pair of losses

The Peninsula College men’s basketball team began its 2025-26 season… Continue reading

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50 teams from as far away as Bainbridge and Everett. The tournament featured girls and boys from fourth through eighth grades playing games Saturday and Sunday at Port Angeles High School and Roosevelt and Stevens middle school gyms. Each division winner will have qualified for the state tournament in 2026. Here, Jack Jacobson, a Sequim Timberwolves seventh grader, drives around a player from Poulsbo. The Sequim Timberwolves won the game 50-25. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
LOCAL SPORTS: Hooping it up for the holidays in Port Angeles

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Addy Hoffman eyes the lane as she prepares to bowl during the Wolves’ match with North Mason at Laurel Lanes in Port Angeles on Monday.
New bowlers roll for Sequim team

North Olympic League football and volleyball all-league teams

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia. Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Peninsula College sets sail under new captain

Quick guards, length, tantalizing size inside

Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times Washington guard Sayvia Sellers drives to the hoop while defended by Fresno State’s Ava Marr, center, and Millie Long on Wednesday in Seattle.
AREA SPORTS: PA’s Millie Long takes on No. 25 UW

Fresno State senior has Roughrider, Pirate roots

NOAA A Steller sea lion voices his displeasure along a rocky Pacific Coast tideland.
Outdoors: Sea lion numbers, appetites grow

Makah-Western Washington University study provides data on sea lion diet

Neah Bay's Ryana Moss is one of the leaders for the Peninsula College women's team this season. Moss scored in double figures in two straight games in Pasco last weekend. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Peninsula women look to uphold high standard

Pirates battling injuries early in the season