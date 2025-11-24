COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Green River pulls away from Peninsula College men in second half

AUBURN — The Peninsula College men got off to good starts in all three games at the Green River Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Pirates struggled late in the second half in all three games, going 0-3 over the weekend.

The Pirates wrapped up tournament play Sunday with a 79-58 loss to Green River. Peninsula actually held a 43-42 lead with 15:35 to play but was outscored 36-16 down the stretch by the Gators.

It was a similar story in Saturday’s loss to Centralia. Peninsula was down 48-41 early in the second half but was outscored 51-34 over the final 17 minutes in a 99-74 loss. In a much closer game, the Pirates were down 38-37 to Clark with 14 minutes left in the second half, but Clark went on a 14-2 run to take control at 52-39, eventually going on to win 69-62.

In Sunday’s game, Sam Tekeste led the Pirates with 12 points. Four players scored eight points — Paxton Heitsch, Patrick Odingo, Parker Lambert and Port Angeles High grad Gus Halberg. Halberg hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Sequim’s Ethan Melnick also hit a 3-pointer. Lambert and Titus Driver each led the team with seven rebounds, while Odingo had three steals.

The Pirates (0-3) next play Blue Mountain at the Lower Columbia College tournament Friday.

The Peninsula College women (0-2) played Monday at Highline with the result after press deadline. They next play Dec. 5 in the Pirate Classic in Port Angeles hosting Chemeketa.

Green River 79, Peninsula 58

PC 33 25 — 58

GR 34 45 — 79

Peninsula (58) — Tekeste 12, Heitsch 8, Odingo 8, Lambert 8, Halberg 8, Driver 7, Melnick 3, Williams 2, Beauchamp 2.

Green River (79) — Degraffenried 36, Vaughan 19, Weidauer 11, St. Louis 6, Faroah 3, Sheeran 2, Valdes 2.

Previous
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles’ Gladfelter 11th at NAIA cross-country nationals
Next
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer

More in Sports

Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer

Port Angeles’ Kennedy Rognlien capped off her prep soccer career with a… Continue reading

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Green River pulls away from Peninsula College men in second half

The Peninsula College men got off to good starts in… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles’ Gladfelter 11th at NAIA cross-country nationals

For the second straight year, Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils
STATE 1B PLAYOFFS: (Updated) Big fourth quarter leads DeSales over Neah Bay

The Neah Bay Red Devils played No. 1 seed… Continue reading

Peninsula College Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men begin season with pair of losses

The Peninsula College men’s basketball team began its 2025-26 season… Continue reading

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50 teams from as far away as Bainbridge and Everett. The tournament featured girls and boys from fourth through eighth grades playing games Saturday and Sunday at Port Angeles High School and Roosevelt and Stevens middle school gyms. Each division winner will have qualified for the state tournament in 2026. Here, Jack Jacobson, a Sequim Timberwolves seventh grader, drives around a player from Poulsbo. The Sequim Timberwolves won the game 50-25. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
LOCAL SPORTS: Hooping it up for the holidays in Port Angeles

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Addy Hoffman eyes the lane as she prepares to bowl during the Wolves’ match with North Mason at Laurel Lanes in Port Angeles on Monday.
New bowlers roll for Sequim team

North Olympic League football and volleyball all-league teams

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia. Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo, right, returns from an ankle injury that caused him to medically redshirt last season and undergo surgery in his native Australia.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Peninsula College sets sail under new captain

Quick guards, length, tantalizing size inside

Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times Washington guard Sayvia Sellers drives to the hoop while defended by Fresno State’s Ava Marr, center, and Millie Long on Wednesday in Seattle.
AREA SPORTS: PA’s Millie Long takes on No. 25 UW

Fresno State senior has Roughrider, Pirate roots

NOAA A Steller sea lion voices his displeasure along a rocky Pacific Coast tideland.
Outdoors: Sea lion numbers, appetites grow

Makah-Western Washington University study provides data on sea lion diet

Neah Bay's Ryana Moss is one of the leaders for the Peninsula College women's team this season. Moss scored in double figures in two straight games in Pasco last weekend. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Peninsula women look to uphold high standard

Pirates battling injuries early in the season

Port Angeles bowler Zoey Van Gordon with her coach Becky Gundersen, left, signed to compete at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOWLING: PA’s Van Gordon makes history with college signing

Port Angeles High School senior Zoey Van Gordon made… Continue reading