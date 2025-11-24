COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Green River pulls away from Peninsula College men in second half

AUBURN — The Peninsula College men got off to good starts in all three games at the Green River Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Pirates struggled late in the second half in all three games, going 0-3 over the weekend.

The Pirates wrapped up tournament play Sunday with a 79-58 loss to Green River. Peninsula actually held a 43-42 lead with 15:35 to play but was outscored 36-16 down the stretch by the Gators.

It was a similar story in Saturday’s loss to Centralia. Peninsula was down 48-41 early in the second half but was outscored 51-34 over the final 17 minutes in a 99-74 loss. In a much closer game, the Pirates were down 38-37 to Clark with 14 minutes left in the second half, but Clark went on a 14-2 run to take control at 52-39, eventually going on to win 69-62.

In Sunday’s game, Sam Tekeste led the Pirates with 12 points. Four players scored eight points — Paxton Heitsch, Patrick Odingo, Parker Lambert and Port Angeles High grad Gus Halberg. Halberg hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Sequim’s Ethan Melnick also hit a 3-pointer. Lambert and Titus Driver each led the team with seven rebounds, while Odingo had three steals.

The Pirates (0-3) next play Blue Mountain at the Lower Columbia College tournament Friday.

The Peninsula College women (0-2) played Monday at Highline with the result after press deadline. They next play Dec. 5 in the Pirate Classic in Port Angeles hosting Chemeketa.

Green River 79, Peninsula 58

PC 33 25 — 58

GR 34 45 — 79

Peninsula (58) — Tekeste 12, Heitsch 8, Odingo 8, Lambert 8, Halberg 8, Driver 7, Melnick 3, Williams 2, Beauchamp 2.

Green River (79) — Degraffenried 36, Vaughan 19, Weidauer 11, St. Louis 6, Faroah 3, Sheeran 2, Valdes 2.