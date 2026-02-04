BOYS PREP ROUNDUP: Defending champs Bremerton cruises past PA

Port Angeles boys head coach Kevin Ruble, right, and volunteer assistant Bryant Hoch watch during pregame Tuesday in Port Angeles before the Roughriders took on defending state champion Bremerton. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Bremerton boys basketball team showed why they are one of the favorites to compete for back-to-back state championships, thoroughly handling Port Angeles 72-45 at the Stable in Port Angeles.

Bremerton, which came in to the game 16-2 and ranked No. 3 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index, got up 60-18 at one point early in the third quarter. The Roughriders played better in the second half and made the final score more respectable in the end, outscoring the Knights 27-12 down the stretch.

The Riders (8-5, 10-8) are still in good position to finish in a tie for third place in the Olympic League with a game tonight at Kingston (4-9, 6-13). If Port Angeles wins, it could end up in a tie with Sequim (9-4, 9-9), which has a tough game tonight at Bremerton.

Coach Kevin Ruble said the Knights are one of the best high school teams he’s seen.

“I’ve been coaching a long time … they’ve got a good team. They play well together,” he said. “I told our players this is an opportunity to play a really good team. When you play a team like that, it’s a good opportunity to learn how to handle the ball, how to handle their pressure.”

Ruble said the Riders played much better in the second half. Post player Brock Hope had a number of strong rebounds in the second half against Bremerton’s 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-8 posts.

“We wanted to build some momentum coming out of the second half,” he said.

The game was a sharp contrast to an earlier meeting this year between Port Angeles and Bremerton in which the Riders gave the Knights all they could handle in a 66-59 loss. The Knights used a combination of strong rebounding and defense, resulting in a number of fast breaks to build up a lead that reached 42 points.

The Knights, with college recruit Jalen Davis in the lineup in this game, blew the game open with a 14-0 run midway through the first half to build up a 27-7 lead. Port Angeles regained the momentum for a bit with back-to-back 3-pointers from Brody Pierce and Hunter Flores to 27-13, but the Knights responded with a 13-0 run to take command for the rest of the night. The Knights had 51 points at halftime with four players in double figures.

Pierce led the Riders with 11 points, while Keilar Point had a good game, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 10. It was senior night with Flores, Point, Pierce, Ian Smithson and Jude Wallace playing their final home regular season games. The Riders will find out this weekend where they are seeded in the West Central District III tournament and whether they get to host a playoff game.

Bremerton 72, Port Angeles 45

Brem. 24 27 13 8 — 72

PA 7 8 13 17 — 45

Port Angeles (45) — Pierce 11, Point 10, Flores 6, Ruddell 5, Hope 4, Brenkman 4, Gedelman 3, Smithson 2.

Sequim 75, North Kitsap 62

SEQUIM — The Sequim boys basketball team erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to blow out North Kitsap 75-62.

The game was not as close as the final score showed as North Kitsap outscored Sequim 24-7 in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Tennell hit three 3-pointers in that third quarter and finished with 16 points. Solomon Sheppard had 17 points, which included several dunks, while Mason Rapelje had 18. Zeke Schmadeke had a double-double with 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

“Last night was a lot of fun. The seniors played well on senior night, especially Sebastian Buhrer, who had 10 rebounds,” said coach Craig Brooks. Buhrer added seven points, while Austin Klimp scored 10.

With the win, the Wolves (9-4, 9-9) locked up at least a share of third place in the Olympic League. Sequim has a big game on the road tonight against league champion and defending state champion Bremerton (13-0, 17-2) tonight to wrap up the regular season.

Sequim 75, North Kitsap 62

NK 12 8 18 24 — 62

Seq. 21 12 35 7 — 75

Sequim (75) — Rapelje 18, Sheppard 17, Tennell 16, Klimp 10, Buhrer 7, Schmadeke 5, Reynolds 2.

Forks 60, Chief Leschi 33

FORKS — On Forks’ senior night, the Spartans’ boys basketball team saw the emotional return of senior Landen Olson for the final home game of the year, a 60-33 win over Chief Leschi.

Olson broke his leg in the first week of football season and has not been able to play sports since. He scored nine points in his return to the basketball court after a long rehab.

“He wanted to be part of senior night,” said coach Keith Weekes. “He’s been pushing through his rehab. [Senior night] was a lot of fun for him. He was pretty sore afterward.”

Noah Foster scored 15 points with four assists and four steals, while Titus Rowley had 14 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots. Cashtien Barajas scored 10.

With the win, the Spartans finished second in the Pacific 2B League and will get a first-round bye in the District 4 tournament. Forks will begin postseason play Wednesday.

Forks (6-2, 12-6) plays Neah Bay (14-3) at 5:30 p.m. today, though Weekes expects to rest a lot of his players.

Forks 60, Chief Leschi 33

CL 11 7 7 8 — 33

Forks 19 20 14 7 — 60

Forks (60) — Foster 15, T. Rowley 14, Barajas 10, Olson 9, Bennett 6, Coberly 2, M. Rowley 2, Reyes 2.

East Jefferson 49, Klahowya 39

PORT TOWNSEND — The East Jefferson boys basketball team held off Klahowya in a defensive battle 49-39 for the Rivals’ second Nisqually League victory.

The Rivals were led by Luke O’Hara, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Asher Little added 11 points, while Jett Shockley had seven points and five steals.

East Jefferson (2-4, 6-10) next plays at Life Christian (2-3, 5-11) on Friday.

East Jefferson 49, Klahowya 39

Klah. 11 9 7 12 — 39

EJ 12 16 7 14 — 49

East Jefferson (49) — O’Hara 19, Little 11, Shockley 7, Williamson 5, Mercado 4, Hicks 3.