ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Swan, Neah Bay football

Neah Bay’s Tyler Swan picked a perfect day to have a big game for the Red Devils.

Neah Bay beat Oakville 76-18 in the district playoffs to move on to the state 1B playoffs.

Swan, a senior having his final hurrah after starring for several years for the Red Devils, only touched the ball five times during Friday’s win. And he scored five touchdowns.

His big game was punctuated by an 80-yard interception return to open the fourth quarter as Oakville was driving for a touchdown, still in a position to make a game of it. He capped off the fourth quarter with a 52-yard touchdown in the final two minutes. In all, Swan gained 111 yards on offense to go with his 80 yards on defense.

Swan will lead his 8-2 Neah Bay teammates against Garfield-Palouse in the opening round of the 1B state playoffs this weekend. The day, time and location of that game have not been set yet.

