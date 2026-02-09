ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyann Connary, Port Angeles flag football

The Kingston Buccaneers were determined to take away receiver Pyper Alton in Port Angeles’ first game in the state flag football tournament.

The Roughriders, a first-year squad, came up with a secret weapon to counter Kingston’s strategy.

Tyann Connary, a tall freshman, was brought up from the junior varsity squad for the district playoffs. With Kingston playing tough defense, Connary became a deadly weapon, running straight up the middle of the field and providing a target for quarterback Kennedy Rognlien. Time and again, Rognlien hit Connary for 10- to 15-yard gains and the Buccaneers simply had no answer for how to guard her.

Thanks to Connary’s great game, the Riders eventually held on to beat Kingston 15-14 in overtime, sending them to the state semifinals against Lynden in Federal Way this weekend.