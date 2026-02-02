Liam Sprague, Crescent basketball.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Liam Sprague, Crescent basketball

Crescent basketball player Liam Sprague finished the season with a flourish, showing great potential for what the future could hold for this freshman.

Sprague, who already had a 35-point game earlier in the season against Concrete, a 27-point game against the Neah Bay JV team and a 24-point game against Mary M. Knight, erupted for 42 points in a 67-64 victory over Lake Quinault in the Loggers’ final game of the year Friday.

Sprague shot 15-for-31 from the floor and 5-for-10 on his 3-pointers. He added 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists to his numbers.

The future looks bright for the Loggers with Sprague and his older brother Jax, who likewise had several big games this season, coming back next year to lead the team.

