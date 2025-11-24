Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer

Port Angeles’ Kennedy Rognlien capped off her prep soccer career with a spectacular performance against a powerful team from Hockinson.

Rognlien, a senior goalkeeper playing in her final game for the Roughriders, made an almost unheard-of total of 16 saves as Hockinson completely peppered the goal in Port Angeles’ state playoff contest earlier this month. Several of her stops were outstanding diving and leaping saves, and she even saved one shot with her foot like a hockey goaltender (though that play was ruled offsides).

Rognlien single-handedly kept the Riders in the 1-0 loss. Just one shot got past her and even that one she nearly stopped. Hockinson went on to the state 2A semifinals, losing 1-0 to eventual state champion West Valley of Spokane.

It was a fitting close to Rognlien’s soccer career, but she isn’t done playing sports as she is a very good softball player for a powerful Port Angeles squad that begins play in March.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.

