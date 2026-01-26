ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hunter Flores, Port Angeles basketball

Senior Hunter Flores is one of the reasons that the Port Angeles boys basketball team sits at 7-3 in Olympic League play.

Flores has been incredibly consistent for the Roughriders this season, scoring in double figures in virtually every game. He has scored at least 16 points in five Olympic League games and led the team with 18 points in the Riders’ 75-38 blowout of Olympic last week.

Flores, an all-first team Olympic League football player on both offense and defense, can use his wide 6-foot-2 frame to score inside and grab rebounds. But he also has a beautiful shot from beyond the 3-point arc and has hit a number of clutch shots in the fourth quarter for the Riders this season.

Flores and his teammates go on the road to play North Kitsap tonight.

