AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Today’s Seahawks game will be televised on KCPQ Channel 13

SEATTLE — Today’s titanic game between the Seattle Seahawks and the L.A. Rams will be broadcast locally on KCPQ Channel 13.

With the game sold out, KCPQ announced Wednesday it is broadcasting the game. It will also be streamed online throughout the rest of the country on Prime Video and NFL+.

The game will begin at 5:15 p.m. with pregame beginning at 5 p.m.

Seattle and Los Angeles are tied at the top of the NFC West with records of 11-3. Whoever wins the game will not only lead the NFC West but will have the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. The Rams beat the Seahawks 21-19 on Nov. 16 as the Seahawks’ Jason Myers couldn’t convert a 61-yard field goal at the final gun.

Peninsula Daily News