AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Swan, Highfield honored by state coaches association

OLYMPIA — Neah Bay’s Tyler Swan was named to the Washington State Football Coaches Association state 1B first team this week.

Swan, also a running back for the Red Devils, was the only Olympic Peninsula player to make one of the association’s first teams.

Swan’s a senior, had 89 solo tackles and 138 total tackles in 10 games for the Red Devils. He also had three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 178 fumble and interception return yards. He also caused one fumble and had four quarterback sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Named to the 1B/2B academic all-state team was Kade Highfield of Forks.

Named as the 2A Offensive Player of the Year was Olympic running back Chace Webster, who had 2,428 yards rushing for the Trojans. He rushed for 346 yards and six touchdowns against Sequim on Oct. 17 and 229 yards and five touchdowns against Port Angeles on Oct. 30.