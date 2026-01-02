AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Swan, Highfield honored by state coaches association

OLYMPIA — Neah Bay’s Tyler Swan was named to the Washington State Football Coaches Association state 1B first team this week.

Swan, also a running back for the Red Devils, was the only Olympic Peninsula player to make one of the association’s first teams.

Swan’s a senior, had 89 solo tackles and 138 total tackles in 10 games for the Red Devils. He also had three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 178 fumble and interception return yards. He also caused one fumble and had four quarterback sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Named to the 1B/2B academic all-state team was Kade Highfield of Forks.

Named as the 2A Offensive Player of the Year was Olympic running back Chace Webster, who had 2,428 yards rushing for the Trojans. He rushed for 346 yards and six touchdowns against Sequim on Oct. 17 and 229 yards and five touchdowns against Port Angeles on Oct. 30.

Previous
PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim hoops falls to Sandpoint, Idaho
Next
ALL-PENINSULA GIRLS SOCCER: PA’s Rognlien stopped offenses and set records

More in Sports

Port Angeles' Kennedy Rognlien makes a leaping save late in the game against Hockinson in the 2A state playoffs, one of 16 saves she made in the game. (Taylor Balkom/The Columbian)
ALL-PENINSULA GIRLS SOCCER: PA’s Rognlien stopped offenses and set records

Full All-Peninsula girls soccer team named

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Swan, Highfield honored by state coaches association

Neah Bay’s Tyler Swan was named to the Washington State… Continue reading

Sequim Wolves
PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim hoops falls to Sandpoint, Idaho

The Sequim boys basketball team got down early and battled… Continue reading

Naomii Sprague scored her 1,000th point for the Crescent Loggers girls basketball team Tuesday. (Crescent Loggers)
PREP ROUNDUP: (Updated) Port Angeles girls clamp down on defense in second half

Crescent’s Naomii Sprague scores 1,000th point

Peninsula Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: PC women drop OT thriller with 0.2 of a second left

The Peninsula College women came within two-tenths of a second… Continue reading

Port Angeles Roughriders
PREP ROUNDUP: Port Angeles girls hoops split pair in Meridian

Neah Bay boys, girls win; East Jefferson’s Liske first at King & Queen of the Castle

Cerise Moss, Neah Bay girls basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cerise Moss, Neah Bay girls basketball

Cerise Moss is off to a hot start for the defending state… Continue reading

Peninsula College.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula hangs on for eighth straight win

Pirates overcome rough second half to beat Chemeketa 57-52

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Luke O’Hara drains a 3-pointer from the top of the key over the outstretched arm of a Cascade Christian opponent during a Nisqually League game at Bruce Blevins Gymnasium.
PREP BASKETBALL: East Jefferson boys make strides with strong first half

Neah Bay blows out Sequim girls

Brayden Wopperer and Dylan Mann represented the North Olympic Peninsula in The Hawaii Tiki Bowl on Saturday in Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu.
FOOTBALL: Gridiron duo play in Tiki Bowl

Longtime friends and football teammates Brayden Wopperer and Dylan Mann… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark is guarded by Onalaska’s Renzy Marshall during the Roughriders’ 74-52 loss to the Loggers.
PREP BASKETBALL: Roughriders stymied by Onalaska pressure, Jacoby

Port Angeles struggled in implementing every aspect of its… Continue reading

Port Angeles and Sequim gymnasts held their first home meet of the season recently at Klahhane Gymnastics Center. Back row, from left, Port Angeles’ Mya Callis, Denise Galvan, Lillian Sutherland, Tish Hamilton and Raynee Ciarlo. Bottom, Port Angeles’ Ryah Deleon, Elyse Brown and Sequim’s Emily Bair.
GYMNASTICS: Riders open season with home meet

Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown impressed with a first-place… Continue reading