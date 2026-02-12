AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Scandalous season opener set for Feb. 28

SEQUIM — The season opener for the Port Scandalous Roller Derby squad will be held Feb. 28 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club at 400 Fir St.

Tickers are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. To buy tickets online, go to https://tinyurl.com/PortScandalous.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the bout starting at 6 p.m.

Not only is it Port Scandalous’ first bout of the season, it’s the team’s first full season skating with a full squad and no pickup skaters.

There will be merchandise, a raffle and beer at the bout.

Other scheduled bouts are on March 28, May 30, July 11, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. To learn more about Port Scandalous, go to www.portscandalousrollerderby.com.

